Vehicle titles are printed to look valuable, like stock certificates or bearer bonds, but are they in fact vestigial? Or worse, like your appendix or wisdom teeth, mostly an opportunity for malady?
Misplaced, mutilated, marred with Wite-Out, title trouble means an inconvenient trip or two to the DMV; or if you’re in no hurry, you need to find that unused half-book of forever stamps bought in the last decade. Keep an eye out for some envelopes while you’re stamp-searching, along with a checkbook.
E-titles reduce administration costs for all parties, streamline document handling, speed processing time and decrease risk of fraud and forgery, Castro writes. That all sounds pretty good, no wonder New Hampshire has been ”developing” the idea since 2002.
We don’t believe paper titles are useless, but like bad tonsils they are on their way out. If a server farm’s electron cloud can be trusted with billions in crypto currency and NFTy works of art, maybe it’s good enough to attest to a 2003 GMC Sierra too.
Some of those convicted for the invasion of the U.S. Capitol last year have said they were only following the urgings of Donald Trump and that they are sorry they did so. Will these people be included in the pardons that Trump is promising rioters if he somehow reclaims the White House?
Tom Brady has announced his retirement from professional football. It seems clear that he had made that decision earlier than his Tuesday announcement but, understandably, he didn’t like the fact that some news media reported it before he did. His camp should have simply said “no comment” af…
Having legislators in Concord write the visitation rules for hospitals and nursing homes strikes us as bad medicine. But those facilities need very much to understand why such a measure is even under consideration.
Don’t look now, but efforts are underway by some New Hampshire public officials to add on more taxes and fees even as the governor and Republican-led legislature work to cut them. It is a perpetual game of whack-a-mole.
We doubt that Aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur and Ed Sapienza were satisfied with the non-answers they received on the matter of costs to Manchester taxpayers to restore train service to Boston. They have been around City Hall long enough to know that “we don’t know yet” is not a good sign.
Now that a Manchester firefighter has said he was wrong about others illegally collecting extra pay, will that be an end to the matter? The man had claimed that some in the department were being paid for fire calls to which they did not respond when off-duty.