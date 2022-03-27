That plan was fine with some Republicans, who apparently don’t see just how partisan their map looks or, in Sununu’s colorful phrase, “smells.”
With good candidates and good issues, Republicans have a shot at winning in both districts this November. Instead, some of them seem bent on sending a message that we can only win in the First District, and only if we tell seacoast voters that they should visit Cheshire County more often, because that’s where we are placing them.
One reason for the level of partisanship in these times is because of so many “safe” seats in Congress. They are either deep red or deep blue and their incumbents see no room to compromise and are in fact scared to do so. New Hampshire is neither. With a large independent bloc, candidates have to actually convince real voters, not just big-money PACs.
Sununu will get credit for his position from a lot of voters but not from politicians. Democrats should have hailed him for trying to be fair with his map but that wasn’t about to happen. Instead, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas was immediately out with a fundraising letter noting that the GOP map was so extreme that “even Gov. Sununu” rejected it. We expected nothing less.
The New Hampshire House is about to give final approval and send to the Senate a plan to fully legalize marijuana and feature it for sale exclusively at state liquor stores. What could possibly go wrong?
Here is a shocker: The proposed U.S. House district maps passed by the Legislature last week are the result of politics. The promised veto of those maps by Gov. Chris Sununu is the result of politics. This is, as state Sen. Sharon Carson notes, “a political process.”
April Fools’ Day is still two weeks away, but lawyers for the Manchester School Board must have turned their clocks ahead by more than a few hours. How else to explain their claim that a revision of district transgender protocol was unrelated to a mother’s lawsuit against the district?