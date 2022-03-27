Gov. Chris Sununu is getting it from all sides, which usually means he’s doing something right. In this case, it was his promise to veto a redistricting plan for New Hampshire’s two congressional districts. As drawn, the map might have made Elbridge Gerry (of Gerrymandering fame) green with envy.

That plan was fine with some Republicans, who apparently don’t see just how partisan their map looks or, in Sununu’s colorful phrase, “smells.”

With good candidates and good issues, Republicans have a shot at winning in both districts this November. Instead, some of them seem bent on sending a message that we can only win in the First District, and only if we tell seacoast voters that they should visit Cheshire County more often, because that’s where we are placing them.

One reason for the level of partisanship in these times is because of so many “safe” seats in Congress. They are either deep red or deep blue and their incumbents see no room to compromise and are in fact scared to do so. New Hampshire is neither. With a large independent bloc, candidates have to actually convince real voters, not just big-money PACs.

Sununu will get credit for his position from a lot of voters but not from politicians. Democrats should have hailed him for trying to be fair with his map but that wasn’t about to happen. Instead, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas was immediately out with a fundraising letter noting that the GOP map was so extreme that “even Gov. Sununu” rejected it. We expected nothing less.

Friday, March 25, 2022
Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Superior and tax-free! NH should not peddle pot

The New Hampshire House is about to give final approval and send to the Senate a plan to fully legalize marijuana and feature it for sale exclusively at state liquor stores. What could possibly go wrong?

Sunday, March 20, 2022

Political fault lines: We need a better map

Here is a shocker: The proposed U.S. House district maps passed by the Legislature last week are the result of politics. The promised veto of those maps by Gov. Chris Sununu is the result of politics. This is, as state Sen. Sharon Carson notes, “a political process.”

On Ukraine aid: More needs to be done

President Joe Biden is right to resist a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Stopping Russia’s brutality is important but directly pitting U.S. air forces against Russians is inviting world war.

Friday, March 18, 2022

Caveat emptor: No shows cost Croydon

A successful motion at last Saturday’s annual school meeting in Croydon chopped the budget for educating the town’s kids in half, from about $1.7 million to $800,000 on a 20-14 vote.

More school daze: Manchester’s ‘revision'

April Fools’ Day is still two weeks away, but lawyers for the Manchester School Board must have turned their clocks ahead by more than a few hours. How else to explain their claim that a revision of district transgender protocol was unrelated to a mother’s lawsuit against the district?

Wednesday, March 16, 2022