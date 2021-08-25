While we are on the theme of citizen health today, here is a reminder of something that isn’t required, can be good for one’s health, and doesn’t cost a cent.
We refer to this coming Saturday’s Silver Linings Senior Healthy Living Expo at the Executive Court Banquet Facility, 1199 South Mammoth Road, in Manchester.
This is the fourth such event the Union Leader has put on, with the able assistance of 30 vendors offering their information and expertise over a wide variety of health and life interests. The 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. event will also feature presentations on estate planning and trusts, mental health and aging, group travel, and safe environments for taking care of a loved one with dementia. Face masks will be required. There is no advance registration. Just come on down for part or all of the schedule.
The expo, initially a spinoff of a Silver Linings story series, has proven to be popular and valuable. We hope you will check it out.
