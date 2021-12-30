Everyone knows, kiddos to codgers, that incivility breeds incivility. Outrageous acts of public disorder beget outrageous acts of public disorder, and who wins?
As we stand at the cusp of yet another year of unprecedented challenges for our nation, it’s time for a pause that refreshes.
When George Washington was 14 years old, he wrote out in his school book 110 Rules of Civility. Those who have forgotten the power of graciousness might give them a gander. Consider these a toast to 2022:
Every action done in company, ought to be with some sign of respect to those that are present.
Share nothing with your friends intending to affright them.
At play and at fire, it’s good manners to give place to the last commer, and affect not to speak louder than ordinary.
Let your countenance be pleasant but in serious matters somewhat grave.
Show not yourself glad at the misfortune of another though he were your enemy.
When you see a crime punished, you may be inwardly pleased; but always show pity to the suffering offender.
When a man does all he can though it succeeds not well blame not him that did it.
In visiting the sick, do not presently play the physician if you be not knowing therein.
Dick Flynn, who died last week at the age of 94, helped oversee New Hampshire law enforcement and safety during a time of great change and growth. He did so ably and tirelessly and we owe him and his family a great deal of thanks.
Let the record show that our recent editorial on a “systems benefit” surcharge on electric bills erred when it included solar installations as being covered by the subsidized program. Let the record also show that the head of a group that campaigns for solar energy is, appropriately, full of…
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission has done an excellent job of marketing and administration in recent years. That includes finding new locales for stores while shutting down those that cost a lot in rent but bring in little business.