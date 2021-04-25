Toast Elbe Day: But not Navalny's jailer

One of the more uplifting moments of World War II happened this day in the spring of 1945. On April 25th in Torgau, Germany, and elsewhere nearby, Soviet and American troops met, cutting remaining German resistance in two. Hitler would take his own life less than a week later in the rubble of Berlin and a little more than a week after that the war in Europe was over. VE Day, May 8th.

In the immediate aftermath of the war there would be East-West celebrations of Elbe Day to mark the meeting of the Allies. But the good will wasn’t to last long. On March 5th, 1946, Winston Churchill, delivered his most famous post-war line. “From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the Continent.”

It would remain that way until Ronald Reagan’s resolve caused the Soviet Union to crumble. Celebrations ensued. But sadly, there isn’t much to celebrate this Elbe Day. Like a Hollywood reboot of Stalin, Vladimir Putin has the world on edge once again.

In his state of the nation speech Wednesday, President Putin warned of a powerful “asymmetric” response if threatened. All the while, he’s stacked armored divisions along the border with Ukraine to remind the world, and democratic-minded Russians organizing in opposition to him, just what you get if you poke the bear.

Putin’s most outspoken critic, Alexei Navalny, is showing Russians what courage is from in a prison hospital bed (Link 1), having survived an assassin’s poison (yeah, just like Rasputin). It’s what you get in Russia when you post a video online asking questions about a mysterious mansion on the Black Sea that is fit for a czar and 116 million people click.

So there is that to toast to this Elbe Day. But better still, remember the hopes of soldiers meeting at a river on April 25, 1945 (Link 2). Remember Gen. Isaac White, who was born in Peterborough in 1901 and retired to Dublin after serving with Gen. George Patton’s 3rd Army and with distinction in Korea and as commander in chief, U.S. Army, Pacific. In April 1945, White led his men 190 miles in 13 days, captured 45,000 prisoners along the way, and were the first Allied troops to reach and cross the Elbe River.

