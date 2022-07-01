His name is Thomas Sherman but the theater he and fellow Democrat Cinde Warmington produced in Concord last week makes him more of a Sham than a Sherm.
Up against a popular and successful governor, the Democrats are grasping at straws. Their attempts to use last week’s Roe v. Wade reversal to somehow paint Chris Sununu as anti-abortion (we wish he were) were predictable but no less absurd.
The grandstanding duo demanded that Sununu somehow “protect” women from other states who may come here to have an abortion. New Hampshire has the same law as most other pro-choice states, with abortion limited only after the first six months. If Republican legislators here had not acted last year to achieve that modest limit, the state would still be in the radical camp where abortion is not restricted at all.
Warmington, Sherman, and Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen don’t like to give that full picture of where life begins and their abortion position ends. It ends with abortion being lawful up until the moment a baby is delivered. That is not where most of New Hampshire, or the nation, stands on the subject.
Gubernatorial hopeful Sherman and Executive Councilor Warmington demanded that Sununu make New Hampshire abortionists “immune” from prosecution if they perform that procedure on women from other states with tougher pro-life laws. We don’t believe Sununu could do this even if he wanted to. But since New Hampshire law allows for the procedure, Sununu was right to say that nothing in the U.S. Supreme Court decision changes anything in New Hampshire.
He did say that he wouldn’t have the state aid or assist in another state’s investigation or prosecution of an abortion legally performed here. That, no surprise, wasn’t enough for Warmington. She patronizingly said that she understood the court decision didn’t affect Sununu “individually” (apparently a reference to his being male). But “for half the population,” she said, “we’ve just been told we’re second-class citizens.”
The Supreme Court ruling said no such thing. It did say that it shouldn’t be deciding an issue that should be the business of the people through their elected representatives. We can only hope that this state doesn’t follow the path of some pro-abortion meccas like California, which is offering to pay the air fare and hotel accommodations for women seeking abortions there. Perhaps Tom Sham will take that up next.
Mike Pence rates low with some Americans because he was a loyal vice president to Donald Trump. But in a dark hour and under incredible pressure, Pence put loyalty to his country first and may have saved it in the bargain.
Fans of the newest federal holiday, Juneteenth by name, are upset that businesses are using it to sell their products. There is something distasteful, it is said, about celebrating the end of American slavery by selling ice cream and toothpicks, among other things.