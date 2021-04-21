The recent selectman’s race (March 9) yielded a very disturbing mailed postcard by the Democratic Party’s Young Democrats on behalf of Jeff Levesque who lost to Matt Poulin. The mailer was signed by an Ashley Marcoux, the chair of the Young Democrats and paid for by them.

After a complaint was filed with the Election Law attorney at the Department of Justice, the result was a March 24, 2021, letter by him pointing out that the mailer on one side said vote Feb. 9 and the other side said vote March 9, which could confuse some voters. The DOJ said that “accuracy of information within political advertising is important” and cautioned the Young Dems for the future.

The real issue though is why the party got involved at all in a local nonpartisan race, especially since Levesque claims he knew nothing about the mailer in the first place. Local citizen groups in Bow are free to chime in on the local races but to get political parties involved will lead to Blue or Red school board members, selectmen, library trustees, etc.

I hope this is the last outside party mailer for a local nonpartisan race in Bow.

(Publisher Chuck Douglas, writing in his Bow Times newspaper, bemoans how party politics seems to be affecting more areas of public service. We recommend his view to our readers.)

