Anyone hoping the government will do more to “help” with climate change might want to see how well that is working with other free market issues.
The nation’s consumer price index has gone through the roof in recent months and it’s not due solely to supply chain disruptions and pent-up public demand. A CBS News story on prices said part of the problem is all the money the government has sent out directly to taxpayers in the name of COVID-19 relief. Apparently not all that cash was needed to pay the rent. People have been on a spending spree.
It is, said an economics professor, a “perfect storm.” It may not be over, either. The latest surge of the virus may keep the prices going up for another year. And that doesn’t include the trillions of dollars more that the Biden administration and the New Hampshire Democratic delegation want to send our way for “infrastructure.”
A lot of small business owners in New Hampshire’s hospitality field no doubt appreciated the direct aid they received under pandemic relief programs. But they have also had to deal with the consequences of unemployment relief programs that paid workers more to stay home than to work. Will any lessons be learned?
There were good and not-so-good signals on the New Hampshire housing front last week. On the positive side, a new state housing appeals board appears to be working as intended. On the flip side, the rural nature of much of New Hampshire remains under threat, its defenders portrayed as “white…
“Sorry for the inconvenient,” read the printed sign at a McDonald’s drive-thru window this week. Were they apologizing for certain of their workers? Troublemakers, perhaps, for whom assembling a Happy Meal is an unpleasant chore?
Gov. Chris Sununu’s message in vetoing a state primary elections bill was succinct and to the point. Moving up the primary date, which has long been in September of even-numbered years, would “create more problems than it solves.”
New Hampshire inventor and entrepreneur Sylvester Marsh and a friend nearly perished on a summer day in the 1850s when Mt. Washington’s often fickle weather turned against them as they were climbing the Northeast’s highest peak. They survived, and countless others have been saved as a result…
In the wake of the jumble of confusion that came along last week with the latest White House and CDC directives, suggestions, etc. on COVID-19, a friend had a sound observation. “They should have had regular fireside chats.”
As wrenching as they are to read, the multiple indictments handed up last week in the ongoing Youth Development Center probe is an encouraging sign. If the 10 men who were named are found guilty, they should consider themselves lucky that they won’t be punished in the way they allegedly puni…
It is good to see what should shape up as some spirited contests in Manchester elections this fall. Here is hoping that this will offer up some new ideas and approaches to the city’s problems and opportunities.