Politico reporter and columnist Jonathan Martin recently wrote on a matter that is too touchy for most elected Democrats to address, at least on the record.
It boils down to this: They wish that Joe Biden would retire, but they are scared that his vice president, Kamala Harris, may get the nomination in his place and then lose -- to Donald Trump.
Many of these party faithful worry about how an 80-year-old will stand up to the rigors of a campaign, even a self-limited one. And they hope that Trump or another Republican nominee would decline to debate, lessening the chances of Biden falling on his face.
So, writes Martin, they are backing Biden and hoping that Republicans nominate Trump or a Trump double.
“Nobody wants to be the one to do something that would undermine the chances of a Democratic victory in 2024,” Congressman Dean Phillips, D-Minnesota, told Martin. “Yet in quiet rooms the conversation is just the opposite -- we could be at a higher risk if this path is cleared.”
Biden himself is doing his own version of path-clearing by ordering that New Hampshire’s Democratic Primary be effectively killed off. (He doesn’t do well here.) Imagine the feisty primary if Old Joe stepped aside. We doubt that Harris would be the shoo-in some Democrats assume. New Hampshire might produce a winner suitable for taking on whoever is the Republican opponent.
Two items that we can applaud from Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget proposal have to do with robotics and civics. The first is becoming more widely associated with America’s future success in a science-driven, competitive world. The second is paid little more than lip service in too many of our schools.
