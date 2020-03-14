We are guessing that the Mt. Washington Auto Road will be among the tourist destinations least affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Howard “Howie” Wemyss will be succeeded by Tobey Reichert.
With gasoline prices down and virus concerns way up, New Hampshire should be a safer bet for regional tourists this spring and summer. With airline cutbacks and questions, families within driving distance may find that the Granite State has much to offer, and much of that in the great outdoors. Fresh air and the road (or hiking path) less traveled seem made to order for what ails the country.
Savvy tourism spots, as well as the state, should be crafting their pitches to appeal to New Englanders and others from the Northeast whose more lavish vacation plans may have been placed in jeopardy.
If the Auto Road has a challenge this year, it is in the pending retirement of general manager Howie Wemyss. He has been working in the White Mountains since the early 1970s, most of that with the Auto Road.
Wemyss has done much for the attraction and thus for New Hampshire tourism overall. He led the effort to bring back a small hotel, the Glen House, and added the Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center to it.
He didn’t change the Auto Road itself (three lanes and an EZ Pass never seemed quite right for it). But he revived its fabled Climb to the Clouds auto race and installed one of the state’s first electric vehicle charging stations on the road.
We wish Howie Weymss the best and we thank him for being one of the people who has helped make New Hampshire tourism thrive.