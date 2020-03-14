We are guessing that the Mt. Washington Auto Road will be among the tourist destinations least affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With gasoline prices down and virus concerns way up, New Hampshire should be a safer bet for regional tourists this spring and summer. With airline cutbacks and questions, families within driving distance may find that the Granite State has much to offer, and much of that in the great outdoors. Fresh air and the road (or hiking path) less traveled seem made to order for what ails the country.

Savvy tourism spots, as well as the state, should be crafting their pitches to appeal to New Englanders and others from the Northeast whose more lavish vacation plans may have been placed in jeopardy.

If the Auto Road has a challenge this year, it is in the pending retirement of general manager Howie Wemyss. He has been working in the White Mountains since the early 1970s, most of that with the Auto Road.

Wemyss has done much for the attraction and thus for New Hampshire tourism overall. He led the effort to bring back a small hotel, the Glen House, and added the Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center to it.

He didn’t change the Auto Road itself (three lanes and an EZ Pass never seemed quite right for it). But he revived its fabled Climb to the Clouds auto race and installed one of the state’s first electric vehicle charging stations on the road.

We wish Howie Weymss the best and we thank him for being one of the people who has helped make New Hampshire tourism thrive.

Saturday, March 14, 2020
Sanctuary in Lebanon: 'The Americans are coming!'

While it remains unclear just how Hillsborough County wants to cooperate, or not, with U.S. immigration authorities, the voters in Lebanon have made it clear. They not only won’t cooperate, but they have instructed their community to blow the whistle if they hear that the feds may be coming.

Friday, March 13, 2020
Get it right, please: Trump trips; NH hides useful info

Making things as clear as they can, as quickly as they can, in connection with the new coronavirus is important on the part of government officials at all levels. The President’s televised address Wednesday night failed to do so. New Hampshire’s own information sharing also seems a bit wobbly.

Postpone Legislature: Setting the right NH example

With New Hampshire having the largest legislative body of all 50 states, and with the average age of its members being a wee bit on the high side, it would seem to us that the Legislature would be a leading candidate for postponing its full sessions for a while.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020
NH information, please: More, not less, is important now

We will hope for the best regarding the “joint information center” that the state was opening Tuesday morning to deal with COVID-19 (the disease caused by the new coronavirus). As we understand it, the center will both push out information as well as handle inquiries from the news media.

Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Saturday, March 07, 2020
Leave of their senses: A mandate, funded by an income tax

One of the keys to New Hampshire’s economic success has been its deserved reputation for keeping government out of the private sector’s business as much as possible. Another, of course, has been a steadfast refusal to saddle us with a broadbased sales or income tax.

Friday, March 06, 2020
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Sullivan and Klobuchar: Two losses for the Democratic Party

The news about two Democrats of interest in New Hampshire came on the same day this week. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her bid for the presidential nomination and Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan said she won’t be seeking a new term on the Democratic National Committee.

'Law-abiding' convict: Brooks needs to stay behind bars

Attorneys are supposed to represent their clients, which is what a defense lawyer was attempting to do last week in arguing for an early parole for one of the men convicted in the murder conspiracy that targeted a handyman in a Deerfield barn 15 years ago.

Monday, March 02, 2020
ACLU favors the dark: Won't explain county jail, ICE issue

What gives with the New Hampshire ACLU? We were under the impression that the vaunted defender of civil liberties was also a defender of the people’s right to know regarding matters that affect the public. Something about openness in government, etc.