Call it the Inartful Dodger v. the Kitty Illiterate. As this year’s election campaigns draw, thankfully, to their end, New Hampshire’s major party candidates for U.S. Senate have reduced themselves to babbling incoherently.

Democrat Maggie Hassan says voters are getting to see her and ask her questions in several ways.

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Big lie, little lie: What's your vote worth?

When you watch a movie about real events or an adaptation of a book to the screen, you can expect a measure of creative license on the part of the director as the information is compressed to fit a commercially viable two-hour run time. Some facts are omitted, others are changed, but the bes…

Friday, October 28, 2022

Political cops: It’s a bad look for NH

We are not fans of members of law enforcement involving themselves in partisan politics. It casts them in an unwanted if perhaps unfair bad light in jobs for which the public needs and expects the utmost fairness and integrity.

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Honoring Harmony: Chief speaks for us

Manchester’s Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg speaks for many of us when he asks that we all remember a little girl whose life was taken almost before it began.

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Time to go, Lou: State Senate upgrades

In case you have been hiding away in a social media-proof bunker, New Hampshire has elections coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The airwaves have been full of partisan sound and fury signifying not very much and mostly focused on the congressional contests.

Public records: Good Claremont ruling

A former Claremont city councilor who now seeks a new public office as a state legislator wants to keep the public from seeing his record as a public peace officer.

How’s that Primary? Dems to dump NH

We are guessing that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation hasn’t heard anything good about the future of the Democrats’ presidential primary here and is hoping that few folks will ask about it for the next two weeks.

Friday, October 21, 2022
Wednesday, October 19, 2022