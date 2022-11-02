Call it the Inartful Dodger v. the Kitty Illiterate. As this year’s election campaigns draw, thankfully, to their end, New Hampshire’s major party candidates for U.S. Senate have reduced themselves to babbling incoherently.
Democrat Maggie Hassan says voters are getting to see her and ask her questions in several ways.
They come up to her to discuss policy when she is shopping at Market Basket (raise your hand if you have ever seen this). And they can take part in “forums” where the questions “can be pretty critical” and she responds.
“Can be” critical? Really? Such few forums have been tightly controlled to prevent actual critical questions. Hassan’s genuine public events have been as rare as her press conferences. She is following the national Democratic playbook this year, which is to limit and control debates or any public exposure.
This is especially absurd in Hassan’s case, given her Republican opponent, Donald Bolduc.
Last week, Bolduc embraced yet another kooky claim, this one that New Hampshire public schools have put down “kitty litter” in their bathrooms for children who identify as cats rather than humans.
Bolduc didn’t say that he had seen this, of course. He was apparently repeating a tall tale that has been floating around on the political fringes this year in several states. He also hasn’t seen any busloads of student voters from other states but people have told him about it and that’s good enough for Gen. Halftrack.
These two are supposed to “debate” on WMUR-TV Wednesday night. Perhaps Bolduc could be called out on his kitty litter line and Hassan could be asked what’s on special at the supermarket this week.
