Governor Sununu’s commission on law enforcement accountability, community and transparency has released a report on their findings and recommendations. There are a number of perfectly reasonable ideas contained in the report including renewed focus on community policing and engagement.

The commission also recommends increasing the amount of information available regarding police encounters with the public. They seek to include demographic information for individuals that police officers interact with. It specifically calls out gender and race.

If the goal is to keep track of potential bias and discrimination then the demographic information should also have data to track age and socioeconomic discrimination along with gender and race.

An interesting wrinkle in this quest for data is a recommendation to revamp the New Hampshire drivers’ licenses and non-drivers’ identification cards to include a description of race along with the standard gender, birthdate, and address alongside a terrible photograph. In the great American melting pot any single checkbox description of race can never truly capture many individuals. This may result in more opt-outs and a hole in the wanted data.

Another issue here is that there was quite a kerfuffle just a little while back over adding an “other” designation for the New Hampshire license gender designation. It seems that many individuals do not want to be defined by a single word on a government issued ID. This may cloud the data even more.

If the end goal is uncovering bias in the system then we should be tracking all areas of potential bias not just gender and race. More importantly, bias is about perception, not reality. Perhaps an officer has a proclivity to stop young, poor, Asian males or to stop old, wealthy, African American women or to stop middle aged, middle class, other gendered, Caucasian individuals. Whatever the circumstances, that stop will have commenced before the officer had any idea what was written on a card in a wallet. The officer will have been guided by their perception of the individual. That perception is what the data should attempt to capture.

Scrap adding more to licenses. If there should be any focus on licenses it should be trying to get everyone Real IDs so when Granite Staters decide to get on a plane in the future the TSA will allow it.

