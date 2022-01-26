We doubt that Aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur and Ed Sapienza were satisfied with the non-answers they received on the matter of costs to Manchester taxpayers to restore train service to Boston. They have been around City Hall long enough to know that “we don’t know yet” is not a good sign.
A manager for a consulting firm (what is that costing, by the way?) said the numbers for the train yard won’t be known until after an environmental assessment is made and financial plans are drawn up. But not to worry. Whatever the cost, it will be shared across all communities that access the line.
Depending on how much federal money (your money) can be gained, figure on four to six years before a downtown station is ready to operate. The cost of that? Who knows?
Alderman Sapienza nicely pegged all this cloudy math.
“To me this seems so wrong, it ought to have the big red X from ‘Family Feud’ hanging over it,” he said. “But that’s just me.”
No, alderman. It’s not just you. It’s taxpayers in Manchester, Nashua, and whatever other locales the pro-train crowd can put the arm on.
In the matter of the coming election for one of New Hampshire’s two U.S. Senate seats, the pundits (and some political science whizzes) sound, as they too often do, like extensions of the Democratic Party.
So long as the facts don’t get in their way, the proponents of reviving costly commuter trains to Boston will continue on their way. Witness Mayor Joyce Craig and friends’ current hunt for the best place to park trains overnight.
A bill in the legislature to outlaw vote-counting machines is a solution looking for a non-existing problem. We have to wonder if this is another attempt by supporters of Donald Trump to persist with his intentional lying about the 2020 presidential election.
The local landlord is a go-to bad guy in the pantheon of Bullywood villains. Trotted out to help a young Vito Corleone emerge a don in “The Godfather,” a landlord is pressured not to evict, but instead even to lower the rent, for a tenant who squanders a below-market lease by keeping a dog a…