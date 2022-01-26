We doubt that Aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur and Ed Sapienza were satisfied with the non-answers they received on the matter of costs to Manchester taxpayers to restore train service to Boston. They have been around City Hall long enough to know that “we don’t know yet” is not a good sign.

Never mind the cost of subsidizing the line itself. Even as a majority of their board colleagues OK’d a site for train parking, they did so without a clue as to what that will cost.

A manager for a consulting firm (what is that costing, by the way?) said the numbers for the train yard won’t be known until after an environmental assessment is made and financial plans are drawn up. But not to worry. Whatever the cost, it will be shared across all communities that access the line.

Depending on how much federal money (your money) can be gained, figure on four to six years before a downtown station is ready to operate. The cost of that? Who knows?

Alderman Sapienza nicely pegged all this cloudy math.

“To me this seems so wrong, it ought to have the big red X from ‘Family Feud’ hanging over it,” he said. “But that’s just me.”

No, alderman. It’s not just you. It’s taxpayers in Manchester, Nashua, and whatever other locales the pro-train crowd can put the arm on.

Sunday, January 23, 2022

Pol Sci pundits: Up a creek without polls

In the matter of the coming election for one of New Hampshire’s two U.S. Senate seats, the pundits (and some political science whizzes) sound, as they too often do, like extensions of the Democratic Party.

Friday, January 21, 2022

Weather with impact: Too many modern terms

Modern word-speak has become too much for us. We have long since ignored much “breaking news.” It is seldom news, and being the first to post a press release is hardly shattering.

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Off the rails: Costs rose as need fell

So long as the facts don’t get in their way, the proponents of reviving costly commuter trains to Boston will continue on their way. Witness Mayor Joyce Craig and friends’ current hunt for the best place to park trains overnight.

Fix the count? Buttressing the Big Lie

A bill in the legislature to outlaw vote-counting machines is a solution looking for a non-existing problem. We have to wonder if this is another attempt by supporters of Donald Trump to persist with his intentional lying about the 2020 presidential election.

Sunday, January 16, 2022

A Biden booster: Time for Fauci to retire

The Biden administration is overdue for a booster shot. The efficacy of its public health messaging is clearly wearing off, as more and more Americans become less and less confident in what it says.

Where there's smoke: MFD 'personnel matter'

Mayor Joyce Craig, confronted with what looks like a nice little pay scandal in the Manchester Fire Department, has her “policy director” out with the standard government-issue response.

Friday, January 14, 2022

Tough times: Why make them worse?

The local landlord is a go-to bad guy in the pantheon of Bullywood villains. Trotted out to help a young Vito Corleone emerge a don in “The Godfather,” a landlord is pressured not to evict, but instead even to lower the rent, for a tenant who squanders a below-market lease by keeping a dog a…