Excluding those die-hard Trumpians who insist the pandemic is a hoax, there should be no opposition to providing Joe Biden’s team with complete and immediate cooperation regarding a government transition.

This is no ordinary time. Because of the pandemic as well as international tensions, it only makes sense to provide the presumptive next administration with all the information and plans in the works to combat COVID-19.

If ever there was a need for a smooth and fully informed transfer of presidential and executive power, this is it.

Should such a transfer not be needed (about as likely as Tom Brady’s immediate return to the Patriots), then all the nation has incurred is the time spent bringing the Biden team up to speed. But if, as is highly likely, a new administration is to take over in less than two months, its ability to hit the ground running is crucial. Denying it information is not merely petulance on the part of Donald Trump, it is perilous for the country.

Speaking of die-hards, surely by now more and more Americans who voted for Trump in good faith must be feeling they are being conned as he continues to shamelessly solicit their financial donations. His appeals pretend to be for funds to fight the “stolen” election but it is clear that this is really for a Trump political fund. P.T. Barnum said a sucker is born every minute. Trump apparently thinks the birth rate is much higher.

Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Editorials

Stay off the grass: Fish and Game's TV turn

It seems ironic that the New Hampshire couple upset with the producers of the North Woods Law TV program for allegedly invading their privacy are in fact bringing notoriety on themselves with their lawsuit. It puts us in mind of the fellow who killed his parents and then begged for the court…

Courts

No reflection on you: Keeping safe after dark

New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department will have its hands full as the seasons change and the nights get longer. No doubt its officers will be dealing with road kill as deer, in particular, roam about as winter approaches.

Sunday, November 15, 2020
Editorials

Party hacks, always: GOP needs a rebuild

Republican Party hacks across the country were willing enablers of Donald Trump even as his own self-interests did damage to a once-proud Republican philosophy. They did so precisely because they are political hacks first, last, and always.

Editorials

Helping in a tough year: Santa Fund auction this week

The Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army would normally be kicking things off with a thank-you luncheon at about this time of year. That can’t happen because of the coronavirus pandemic, which is also putting an added strain on the families the Santa Fund helps to serve.

Editorials

The homeless issues: City, state disconnect

Clearly there is a disconnect between the state and the city over the homeless issues in Manchester. The state says its health and welfare people are in direct, daily communication with those in tent encampments. Mayor Joyce Craig and Fire Chief Dan Goonan say they have seen no evidence of this.

Friday, November 13, 2020
Editorials

Bucking Ray Buckley: Time for new Democratic blood

Perhaps the fellow whose political party was just “flipped” out of control of New Hampshire governance isn’t the best person to order up a wholesale review of what just happened. He certainly isn’t the one who should be selecting the reviewers.

Editorials

Traveling teachers: Their turkey trumps school

Manchester’s school superintendent is warning that schools may need to revert to fully “remote learning” from Thanksgiving right through to mid-January. The reason: so many educators will be leaving the state over the holidays that pandemic protocols will demand it. The quarantine period for…

Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Editorials

Eisenhower's proclamation

We reprint here a presidential proclamation issued on Nov. 11, 1954, after Congress renamed Armistice Day as Veterans Day. It seems particularly fitting that the President at the time, Dwight D. Eisenhower, had 10 years earlier commanded the troops that freed Europe from Hitler.

Editorials

Veterans Day 2020: Next year, we hope, a parade

We have always enjoyed watching Manchester’s Veterans Day Parade as a way to say something of a personal “thank you” to the military veterans either participating in the parade or themselves attending it. Sadly, that cannot happen today, Veterans Day of 2020. The parade, like so many things …

Sunday, November 08, 2020
Editorials

Right to know matters: More needs to be done

The public’s right — and its need — to know what its public servants are doing in its name ought to be a given in a democracy. A recent state Supreme Court decision regarding secret lists of police is a good reaffirmation of that tenet. But more is needed in this regard, both juridically and…

Editorials

Saluting veterans: Watch for this week's tribute

With Veterans Day later this week, we would like to remind readers of two related events. One is our publication this Wednesday of a pictorial salute to veterans. We have our readers to thank for this tribute, as it is you who have submitted hundreds photos of family members who have served.…

Friday, November 06, 2020
Editorials

Is it over yet? Election distractions

The election that never seems to end has driven us to distraction. Questions abound. For one, for whom did Echo of Clark’s Bears fame vote for President? Maureen Clark of the venerable Lincoln attraction sent in a photo of the bear with her ballot and a rather sketchy-looking ballot box. Ech…

Sunday, November 01, 2020
Editorials

Dining alone: Restaurant contact-tracing

A suggestion from the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association regarding contact tracing has some people ready to throw hot soup at the association and/or the governor. Our advice to them, in the immortal words of the drill sergeant in the “Stripes” movie: Lighten up, Francis.