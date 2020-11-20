Excluding those die-hard Trumpians who insist the pandemic is a hoax, there should be no opposition to providing Joe Biden’s team with complete and immediate cooperation regarding a government transition.
This is no ordinary time. Because of the pandemic as well as international tensions, it only makes sense to provide the presumptive next administration with all the information and plans in the works to combat COVID-19.
If ever there was a need for a smooth and fully informed transfer of presidential and executive power, this is it.
Should such a transfer not be needed (about as likely as Tom Brady’s immediate return to the Patriots), then all the nation has incurred is the time spent bringing the Biden team up to speed. But if, as is highly likely, a new administration is to take over in less than two months, its ability to hit the ground running is crucial. Denying it information is not merely petulance on the part of Donald Trump, it is perilous for the country.
Speaking of die-hards, surely by now more and more Americans who voted for Trump in good faith must be feeling they are being conned as he continues to shamelessly solicit their financial donations. His appeals pretend to be for funds to fight the “stolen” election but it is clear that this is really for a Trump political fund. P.T. Barnum said a sucker is born every minute. Trump apparently thinks the birth rate is much higher.