Columbus Day is no more a “White supremacist” holiday than Monday’s Martin Luther King Day is a Black power salute or Washington’s Birthday the exclusive province of plantation owners.
All are part of our history, which we ought to be teaching rather than trashing, discovering rather than denouncing.
The three men recognized were extraordinary and brave individuals who helped change our world very much for the better. Far from flawless, they were made of flesh and blood and had faults and vices. They also had faith, in God and in man, and determination and dreams without which America simply wouldn’t be.
The constant tearing down of our heroes denigrates them, the proud peoples from which they sprung, and diminishes the great nation that is America.
Is that too divisive a concept for our schools to handle?
There is no truth to the rumor that the Biden administration unplugged a Federal Aviation Administration computer the other night in order to take the heat off its war on gas ranges. The FAA move was really to get people’s minds off that little problem Biden has with classified documents.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella owe it to the people of New Hampshire to explain just what they did and why concerning a serious allegation made against Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn. So, too, does Quinn need to explain his actions, as alleged by a subordinate.
We must have missed the memo. Certainly U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan and the New Hampshire Democratic Party have long since returned and renounced the sizable donations they each received last year from alleged FTX crypto scammer Sam Bankman-Fried?
Nashua’s Ward 4 is said to be the most Democratic district in the Gate City. We are guessing this is a measurement of voter registration. Perhaps ward residents might want to welcome in some Republicans.