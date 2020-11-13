Manchester’s school superintendent is warning that schools may need to revert to fully “remote learning” from Thanksgiving right through to mid-January. The reason: so many educators will be leaving the state over the holidays that pandemic protocols will demand it. The quarantine period for such travelers upon their return will mean not enough people to staff the schools.

It is curious that educators who claim to have their students’ best interests at heart and who want in-school learning restored as soon as possible would opt for out-of-state travel under these unique circumstances.

School board member Nicole Leapley made that good point. “My family doesn’t live nearby. My husband’s family doesn’t live nearby. We have not traveled or seen our parents since before March, and we are making the choice not to travel for Thanksgiving, not to travel for Christmas, because we prioritize the education of our children and the education of our neighbors’ children.”

We thought the educators were also concerned for their own health, which is why many have lobbied for continued remote learning during the COVID-19 outbreak. Long-distance travel is being emphatically discouraged by health authorities because of its potential to spread the virus.

Further, does Superintendent John Goldhardt have his math right? In addition to the 14-day post-travel quarantine requirement, aren’t most other states requiring proof of a similar pre-travel quarantine period for Granite Staters wishing to enter their states? Wouldn’t that mean the Thanksgiving teacher travelers would be in quarantine as of now? School board members may want to ask Goldhardt how he is managing to run the system now without those staffers. Surely, educators wouldn’t fib on a travel form, would they?

