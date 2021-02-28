A man is shot and wounded and the dogs he was walking are stolen. What does the dog owner do? She puts up a reward of half a million bucks — not for the arrest and conviction of the shooter, but for the safe return of the pets, no questions asked.
What a great way to encourage crime — and discourage taking the job of dog walker. It could also make for a new scene in a Godfather film. Clemenza could tell his gunman, “Leave the gun, take the puppies.”
Finally, the stage name of the singer Lady Gaga begins to make sense.