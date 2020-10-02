Going forward with trick-or-treating this Halloween is a call best made by individual cities and towns. Gov. Chris Sununu was wise not to exercise his broad emergency COVID-19 powers on this one.
As with school reopenings, the local officials are in the better position to determine what will work in their communities without seriously endangering public health. In the case of schools, those officials need to be regularly explaining the criteria they are using. Updates are vital. Parents are right to be perplexed when neighboring districts are open while their own remain in remote mode. They are entitled to full and understandable information.
As for Halloween, we like our home city of Manchester’s decision. Halloween will be observed on All Hallows’ Eve, which this year is Saturday, Oct. 31. It will take place between 6 and 8 p.m., so motorists should be especially wary of urchins in the streets.
The police advise residents to turn on a porch light to indicate their participation and to wear a mask when giving out treats.
We know, mask wearing is normally reserved for the kids, but 2020 has been a particularly scary year.
A further recommendation for social distancing of six feet is likely to be impractical for many residents and tricksters alike. But that’s why the masks are a good idea.
If a night out with hobgoblins and witches on the prowl isn’t satisfactory for some, we have an even scarier thing to contemplate: the elections are three days later. Boo!