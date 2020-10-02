Going forward with trick-or-treating this Halloween is a call best made by individual cities and towns. Gov. Chris Sununu was wise not to exercise his broad emergency COVID-19 powers on this one.

As with school reopenings, the local officials are in the better position to determine what will work in their communities without seriously endangering public health. In the case of schools, those officials need to be regularly explaining the criteria they are using. Updates are vital. Parents are right to be perplexed when neighboring districts are open while their own remain in remote mode. They are entitled to full and understandable information.

As for Halloween, we like our home city of Manchester’s decision. Halloween will be observed on All Hallows’ Eve, which this year is Saturday, Oct. 31. It will take place between 6 and 8 p.m., so motorists should be especially wary of urchins in the streets.

The police advise residents to turn on a porch light to indicate their participation and to wear a mask when giving out treats.

We know, mask wearing is normally reserved for the kids, but 2020 has been a particularly scary year.

A further recommendation for social distancing of six feet is likely to be impractical for many residents and tricksters alike. But that’s why the masks are a good idea.

If a night out with hobgoblins and witches on the prowl isn’t satisfactory for some, we have an even scarier thing to contemplate: the elections are three days later. Boo!

Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Editorials

Hypocrisy in spades: Shocker: Politics trumps principle

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is terribly upset. It’s not only that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish was that the next President name her successor. Schumer is appalled that Donald Trump’s nominee is, in Schumer’s view, the complete opposite of Ginsburg’s liberal judici…

Sunday, September 27, 2020
Editorials

Saving Chandler House: Right ingredients clicked (finally)

Some things are worth saving and some entities have the wherewithal to save them. Coincidental with Exeter officials making the right call regarding the Ioka theater property (the property owners can remove an old marquee), the venerable Chandler House in Manchester has been spared the wreck…

Friday, September 25, 2020
Editorials

Exeter and Ioka: Property owners have rights, too

The Exeter Zoning Board of Adjustment made exactly the right call in its unanimous vote to allow the new owners of the former Ioka theater building to proceed with their project without keeping in place the theater marquee. Progress is not always perfect but those who oppose it need to be on…

Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Editorials

New political trophy: We have a frontrunner for 'Mowie'

We are thinking of establishing an award to duly recognize the most fantastic, over-the-top, errant nonsense uttered or issued in a New Hampshire political campaign. We know, that covers a lot of ground. We won’t test our readers’ memories on this. We will instead start from scratch: 2020 ca…

Sunday, September 20, 2020
Friday, September 18, 2020
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Editorials

Refreshing news: Mittersill a boon

A bit of good news amidst the ongoing worries over a pandemic, drought, and political tomfoolery came in our Monday business section report on a Mittersill ski project in Franconia Notch.

Editorials

Laurie list: A matter of public trust

  • Updated

Today the New Hampshire Supreme Court will be hearing oral arguments in a case regarding release of the so called “Laurie List” or more formally the “Exculpatory Evidence Schedule.”