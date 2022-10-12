On the matter of Trinity High School and a now former student’s infamous homecoming invitation, we don’t know all the details. We doubt that many people do know, certainly not to the extent indicated by the numbers who leaped to social media with their conclusions and judgments last week.
What we do know is that one student didn’t think before he acted in a totally tasteless manner, which he copied from countless other juveniles. Was his action an example of systemic racism? Or, given his age and the age in which we live, was it merely systemic stupidity and insensitivity?
We do know that it cost the student dearly. He has had to leave the school and his record may follow him for some time. That’s quite the price to pay for his mistake. But given today’s charged times, one strike can mean you’re out.
We do know that the incident and its aftermath put Trinity’s administration and the Diocese of Manchester in a terrible situation, having to deal with rumors run amok as well as an onslaught of news media that find such situations as irresistible as catnip.
From where we sit, Trinity President Nathan Stanton handled the matter as best he could, as did local NAACP head James McKim, whose wise counsel continues to impress in these fractious times.
Superior court Judge Jacalyn Colburn got it exactly right in deciding this week that the courts have no business involving themselves in how the people’s legislature determines voting districts. The courts, she wrote, must “tread lightly in this political arena.”
We guess it’s one of those bad news-good news things. The bad news is that outgoing state Senate President Chuck Morse didn’t beat retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald “Backtrack” Bolduc for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat.
Columnist George Will’s description of a photograph of Anne Frank as radiating cheerfulness five years before her death in the Holocaust is also an apt summation of the Ken Burns documentary that has just had its initial airing on the Public Broadcasting System.
Mark Twain once observed that patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it. For our ostensibly divided nation, Nov. 11 represents a pause to reflect on something that binds us all — the price paid in blood to have a nation to bicker about.