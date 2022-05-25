We will never cease to marvel at the willingness of some individuals to risk their own lives to save that of another. We call these people heroes for a reason.
The Union Leader, with the help of Citizens, held our annual New Hampshire Heroes ceremony in Concord on Tuesday afternoon. The actions of the individuals honored are inspiring. More than that, they renew our faith that God has not abandoned humanity. He continues to give us examples of why life is both fragile and precious and that we should never take it for granted.
Each year, some well-meaning folks contact the newspaper to recommend someone for this award because they administered CPR or successfully used the Heimlich maneuver. Commendable as are such actions, we explain that the key element of the New Hampshire Heroes Award is that the person knowingly risked his or her life in saving or trying to save the life of another.
To all the New Hampshire Heroes, past, present, and future, we thank you.
The American Red Cross needs to step up and let Eliot Webster donate blood. We suspect that is the conclusion of pretty much anyone who read City Matters columnist Mark Hayward’s piece in our Monday edition.
We know that people interested in disability rights were eager to read Mark Hayward’s column (see related editorial). We know this because several of them inquired as to how they might “get around” the UnionLeader.com paywall.
For most Granite Staters, issues regarding landfills are out of sight and thus out of mind. But if you live near Forest Lake in Dalton or Whitefield, or you like to hike along or sit beside the Ammonoosuc River in Bethlehem, the siting or expansion of a landfill nearby tends to concentrate t…
If it weren’t cost-prohibitive, we would expect Gov. Chris Sununu, House Speaker Sherm Packard, and Senate President Chuck Morse might be burning the midnight oil this week trying to resolve the congressional redistricting issue that overzealous House Republicans have handed them. As elected…
Having quickly gone into secret session at its special meeting last Wednesday night, the Manchester school board emerged later in the evening to pat itself on the back and announce it had selected the most qualified candidate to be the new superintendent of schools.
Soaring property values, higher taxes and explosive inflation have real world impacts; and for some with burdens to begin with the toll is dire. Yet hope has a way of showing up in New Hampshire when hardship befalls us, even if you might have to wait a beat for it to knock.
Once again, a New Hampshire community has been kept in the dark while its police chief was kept from his duties for months, on paid leave, with no reason given. Attorney General John Formella needs to shake up a system that breeds public distrust and puts law enforcement in an even tougher p…