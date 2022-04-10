Say the name of Tom Griffith to a Granite Stater and he or she is likely to think: solid, reliable, reassuring, reserved, and responsible.
In a news career of almost 35 years at WMUR-TV, Griffith has engendered confidence, not controversy. That’s remarkable.
Griffith, who has announced his upcoming June retirement from the daily grind, is a bit of a throwback in TV news. Never a prima donna, he took on whatever work was required and did it well. He has been an asset to New Hampshire. We will miss him.
MUCH OF WHAT can be said for Tom Griffith in his profession could and was often said of the late Judge Joe DiClerico in his work.
DiClerico died a week ago at age 81. He gave his life to the law and to New Hampshire, clerking for the state’s supreme court and serving as an assistant attorney general before beginning his own distinguished career as a judge on the superior court. He rose to become chief justice of that court.
He moved on to the U.S. District Court in Concord and occasionally on the First Circuit in Boston. He also took on many oversight and governance roles with the court. In retirement, he didn’t slow down much, serving on many boards of worthwhile groups.
There was a line in his obituary that struck us as being at the heart of his judicial makeup and of the man himself. It said he greatly admired the conscientiousness of New Hampshire citizens picked for jury service. “He held the firm belief that a well-instructed jury would render the right decision.”
No doubt his Maker has rendered the right decision and fitted Judge DiClerico for heavenly robes.
