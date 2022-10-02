Well that’s disturbing.

Last summer’s seacoast alarm over a false alarm at the Seabrook Nuclear Station has been explained this way: there was no procedure in place to let the public know to ignore the sirens that were telling them to evacuate the area at once.

Friday, September 30, 2022
Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Swamp draining: Pappas catches on

Try as we might, it is difficult to avoid the tidal wave of political commercials washing over New Hampshire right now. The cumulative effect may not be the one the candidates want, however.

Sunday, September 25, 2022

Youth facility: Delay is warranted

Rep. Jess Edwards of Auburn has stepped forward to propose what has been an obvious need for months: an extension of the looming closing date for the state’s youth detention facility and the securing of a smaller replacement facility.

GOP’s odd choice: Why not the woman?

It is unfortunate that Hooksett state Rep. Michael Yakubovich has, due to illness, withdrawn from the contest for state Senate District 16. He is clearly a fighter and vows to remain involved.

Grin v. Grumpy: Sununu’s smile wins

We don’t pay a lot of heed to either political polls or “rankings” of states/communities. They seem to be churned out by the carload and are often of little consequence.

Friday, September 23, 2022

Parental rights: Judge Messer’s nonsense

  • Carl Perreault

Superior Court Judge Amy Messer has ruled that a parent’s fundamental rights stop at the school door. Specifically, a parent had no right to be informed that her Manchester school was abiding by her minor child’s request to be addressed as something other than the boy or girl they are. It’s …

Leaving school: Why parents choose

Superior Court Judge Amy Messer, we note, was appointed to the court by Maggie Hassan. If Maggie makes it back to the U.S. Senate, perhaps she will advance Messer to the federal bench.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Nope: Never feed a troll

Social media apps are a curse and a blessing, and like most things reducible to ones and zeros it’s a garbage-in-garbage-out grab bag.