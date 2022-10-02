Last summer’s seacoast alarm over a false alarm at the Seabrook Nuclear Station has been explained this way: there was no procedure in place to let the public know to ignore the sirens that were telling them to evacuate the area at once.
There is a “NAS” telephone at the plant, “NAS” meaning Nuclear Alert System. The phone links with state officials but no one at the plant thought to pick it up for 20 minutes during which time residents, beachgoers, and local officials were left to figure out for themselves what was or wasn’t going on.
The false alarm went out because a technician hit the wrong switch, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. If it’s any comfort, which it isn’t, that particular switch links to a preprogrammed encoder that itself was not in compliance with current requirements. Procedures, we are assured, have been updated.
The NRC also reports that the poor “siren technician” who made the mistake has been “‘re-trained.”
Meanwhile, state Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn says that if the “exact same thing happened today (which it can’t, of course) they would notify us through the NAS phone, and we have a robust system in place to notify the public.”
We’re hoping that is more robust than last summer’s effort. When the state Department of Safety initially figured out that this was a false alarm, it posted an announcement on its Facebook page. We doubt many beachgoers had that information source in mind as they scrambled to get off the beach.
Rep. Jess Edwards of Auburn has stepped forward to propose what has been an obvious need for months: an extension of the looming closing date for the state’s youth detention facility and the securing of a smaller replacement facility.
