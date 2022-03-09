The criminal charges against Noyes were dropped after he was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial. Instead, he was committed to the state hospital for a maximum of five years, after which a judge was to review his status and decide whether or not to release Noyes.
So where is Noyes now? Has he been ruled competent to stand trial for the pre-teen’s death? Is he walking the streets?
Sorry, folks. The state says it can’t say.
“Mr. Noyes is part of the mental health system, and any information about him is confidential,” says an associate attorney general in Concord. “I know this is a frustrating thing. The challenge is the state of New Hampshire has not been able to bring charges.”
Meaning that Noyes may still be in state custody or he may have been released but considered still not competent to be charged.
We are tempted to say this is nuts. A sane and safer solution would be to establish a law similar to that in other states. Defendants can be prosecuted and, if the evidence proves it, judged guilty but mentally ill in which case they can be treated for their illness — in a secure facility.
Rene Cushing has stepped down, for now, as Democratic Leader of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He has been forced to turn his attention from fighting for the causes and issues in which he believes and instead focus on his battle with cancer. If cancer could be beaten by the best…
Gov. Chris Sununu was right to veto legislation requiring out-of-state students at our public colleges to pass a civics test in order to graduate. In-state students will soon need to fulfill such a requirement in order to graduate from high school.
We don’t know what Manchester aldermen may have done at a scheduled Tuesday night traffic committee meeting regarding snow-emergency towing. But here’s a thought: the objective ought to be a parking-friendly solution for a city trying to attract new residents.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s symbolic gesture of pulling Russia vodka from state liquor store shelves is laudatory. But it would have packed more of a punch if the state had either dumped the stuff down the drain (as did some other locales) or found another way to dispose of it. Instead, the state ap…
Russia thug-in-chief Vladimir Putin has told the world that he intends to reassemble the Evil Empire that President Ronald Reagan rallied America to defeat three decades ago. Putin has already begun the process and his invasion of Ukraine last week is another huge mouthful. America lets him …
New Hampshire Senate Democrats want to spend millions more taxpayer dollars to “recruit and retain” workers involved with long-term care. Is this a conflict of interest? Are the politicians thinking of their own long-term care?
A lawsuit to remove a Bible from a POW-MIA display at the Manchester Veterans medical center has been withdrawn. The litigants say they will instead seek a second display to honor veterans of all faiths — and those with none. That’s nice, but the Veterans Administration should not let down i…
We don’t know how often it happens, but we can agree with House Speaker Sherman Packard’s legislation that would ban the police from “profiling” motorcyclists on our roads. Now could Packard and responsible bikers work with police to crack down on flagrant violations of bike noise laws?