In the aftermath of the Donald Trump circus act at Saint Anselm College last week, a few thoughts.
If this was CNN’s idea of being prepared for Biff The Bully, it should go into a different line of work.
Trump acted like Trump and CNN just let him do so. The network apparently had no ground rules. Everyone knows Trump will break his word, given the chance. CNN should have laid down rules and then be prepared to cut him off after so many minutes of mendacity. He should have been told up front that if he performed as usual, he would get a yellow card. And if he persisted he would get a red card and the show — and that’s all it was — would stop.
The network’s idea of a “town hall” was also off. Yes, one expected Trump acolytes but CNN apparently made no provision for anyone else. No undecideds. No New Hampshire Republicans or independents who don’t buy into the Trump show and who understand how bad it is for what’s left of the GOP.
Instead, the audience seemed to be identical to the people who, Trump once famously said, would stand by and do nothing if he fired a pistol down a Manhattan street. Actually, this audience was worse than that. They laughed and applauded their leader.
We don’t fault Saint Anselm College. It was instructive for its students to see for themselves the makeup of a man who remains a major candidate for President of the United States.
New historical markers are going up and it shouldn’t come as a surprise in these brittle times that someone might take offense.
Our condolences to the family of John Scarinza, who died April 22 and was buried with honors this past week in Shelburne.
Condolences came swiftly and from afar last week as word of Mike Pride’s death soaked in. He was 76, and had invested the better part of his years in leading the Concord Monitor to local honors and national recognition, including a Pulitzer Prize in 2008.
If the bluster of early Republican presidential primary contenders is a barometer, there’s weather ahead. If you want to sharpen your news chops ahead of the storm, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications has a lineup of classes, hands-on workshops and events that are free and open to all.
Lawmakers thought it wise in 1967 to create a lifetime pension for the widows and widowers of heroes slain in the line of duty. Surely they considered it an act of generosity only commensurate with the sacrifice, and that it was only right. We take care of our own in New Hampshire.
Companies with executives who step into a Clydesdale-size pasture patty like Budweiser should not be cancelled, says Vivek Ramaswamy, the upstart Republican presidential primary candidate and “Woke, Inc” author. They should heal themselves.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne makes a case in today’s op-ed for why ending pot prohibition should be cool by conservatives, but he left something out: It stinks! Literally, if you aren’t vaping or gumming or whatnot, but it’s the figurative skunk in the room we’d most like to disinvite.
The NHGOP’s annual Amos Tuck Dinner struck fundraising gold Friday night in Manchester with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis getting a taste of what it’s like to stand in the first-in-the-nation primary spotlight. Granite Staters need not to be reminded come spring that a light draws flies.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier was in Concord last week to ask lawmakers to forgive about $50 million in “over-market rates” to help what remains of the once great Burgess paper mill avoid bankruptcy, and in so doing prop up the entire woodpile of North Country logging.
A reader turned up the heat after seeing today’s holiday referred to as “Greek Easter” in Janine Lademan’s weekly “Granite Kitchen” column last week, alongside the recipes for phyllo cups, glazed figs and tzatziki.
