With sound advice from Attorney General John Formella, Secretary of State David Scanlan made the right call regarding the contention that Donald Trump should be excluded from the New Hampshire first in the nation primary ballot. If Trump properly files, he will appear on the ballot, simple.

While Trump’s eligibility to hold the office will be challenged in courtrooms around the country and likely decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, the 14th Amendment does not prohibit him from seeking a party nomination. The New Hampshire primary has proudly created an open field for candidates of all sorts to easily get their names on the ballot and make their case to Granite State voters. It has made some candidates and broken others.

 
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Denise Robert: Stone cold whodunnit

Empathy gets a lot of upsell these days. Our empathy is the subject of influencers, pundits and politicians. We should empathize with Ukraine, surely, and the unhoused. There’s empathy for the hungry, the poor and the environment. When you have empathy, you know it.

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

We're all aboard: Scenic railroads are rolling history

It’s good to know the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln and the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in Meredith will continue to roll on into the future under new management. These lines and others in New Hampshire are of historic significance themselves and they reveal a good deal of beauty off the beaten path.

Sunday, August 27, 2023

A TV review: Gleanings from debate

Last week’s Fox TV presidential debate was hardly that, with candidates shouting over each other, the moderators unable to control them, and an audience that seemed more like a paid Donald Trump rooting section.