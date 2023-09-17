With sound advice from Attorney General John Formella, Secretary of State David Scanlan made the right call regarding the contention that Donald Trump should be excluded from the New Hampshire first in the nation primary ballot. If Trump properly files, he will appear on the ballot, simple.
While Trump’s eligibility to hold the office will be challenged in courtrooms around the country and likely decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, the 14th Amendment does not prohibit him from seeking a party nomination. The New Hampshire primary has proudly created an open field for candidates of all sorts to easily get their names on the ballot and make their case to Granite State voters. It has made some candidates and broken others.
We welcome Mr. Trump to try his hand against our skeptical voters even if the likely Democratic nominee seems too afraid to do so after his previous fifth place drubbing. Come on, Joe, we would give you good odds on a strong second place this time, or maybe third just behind write-ins for “anyone else.”
So Scanlan made the right call, but we were struck by his statement that he feels he has no discretion regarding those appearing on the ballot. His press release states, “As long as a presidential candidate swears under penalties of perjury that they meet the above qualifications and pays a $1,000 filing fee during the filing period, their name SHALL be placed upon the ballot.”
So according to Scanlan, if Vladimir Putin showed up in his office and signed an affidavit that he met the qualifications to be president of the United States, there is no mechanism to keep Vlad off the ballot? We sincerely hope that is not the case.
Empathy gets a lot of upsell these days. Our empathy is the subject of influencers, pundits and politicians. We should empathize with Ukraine, surely, and the unhoused. There’s empathy for the hungry, the poor and the environment. When you have empathy, you know it.
It’s good to know the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln and the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in Meredith will continue to roll on into the future under new management. These lines and others in New Hampshire are of historic significance themselves and they reveal a good deal of beauty off the beaten path.
Last week’s Fox TV presidential debate was hardly that, with candidates shouting over each other, the moderators unable to control them, and an audience that seemed more like a paid Donald Trump rooting section.