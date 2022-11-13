Many political experts predicted a “big red wave” in last Tuesday’s elections, not only in New Hampshire but across the country. It didn’t happen, in part because the big red wave ran into a small orange man.
That would be Donald Trump, whose New Hampshire endorsements included not just Donald Bolduc for Senate but two House hopefuls as well.
All three lost in part because of their support for and from Trump. We haven’t heard from the orange man on the other two losers in this state, but naturally he doesn’t blame himself for Bolduc’s loss. Instead, Trump says it was because of Bolduc wavering on Trump’s “big steal” claims. Amazing.
The winning Democrat incumbents here should not get too high on their horses, however. Their wins were in part due to independent-minded Granite Staters who decided that Bolduc and his two Trump teammates were not fit for office.
The New Hampshire Republican Party, meanwhile, needs to do some soul-searching and assessing of its own. The popularity and success of Gov. Chris Sununu may have prevented a rout but it’s clear that its other top-of-ticket nominees were a drag on the GOP overall.
The election is over and we are looking forward to several months of peace before the campaigning begins again for the New Hampshire primary. The Republican version is just a little more than a year from now. The Democrats are still deciding.
