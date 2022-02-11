New Hampshire Republicans who hope to challenge U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in the fall may want to hold up on chasing after the official Donald Trump seal of approval. The cracks are beginning to emerge in Trumpville.
Witness Gov. Chris Sununu still standing upright after a Trump toady pronounced his demise by announcing that the Donald had commissioned the toady to find a suitable challenger for the governor. The response has been less than overwhelming.
Of course, this particular messenger boy has his own credibility issues even within Trumpville, which is saying something. WMUR-TV reporter Adam Sexton hit the mark last week when he noted that the fellow has bragged that he feels no obligation to be truthful with the news media. So why should he be believed?
Trump’s blessing may also need refiguring in light of the comments of the top U.S. Senate Republican. Mitch McConnell incurred Trump’s ire this week by denouncing the deplorable Republican National Committee claim that the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol was mere “legitimate political discourse.”
McConnell begged to differ. “We saw what happened,” he said, “It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next.”
Do Kevin Smith and Chuck Morse (and perhaps other potential candidates) wish to dispute McConnell on this? He may be the top Senate guy next year.
