This is due in part to the Jan. 6 committee hearings, which have brought out what was the worst in Trump.
The New York Post wrote that “as a matter of principle, as a matter of character, Trump has proven himself unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again.”
Adds the Wall Street Journal, whose editors are clearly aware of the hearings, “Character is revealed in a crisis, and Mr. Pence passed his Jan. 6 trial. Mr. Trump utterly failed his.”
Goldberg argues that one explanation for why some conservatives are turning on Trump “is that they recognize he could cost the GOP dearly in the midterms. Another explanation: to signal to Trump he can’t expect a coronation and to donors and Republican politicians that there is room to break from him. A lot of White House hopefuls have gotten that message.”
We would like to think that New Hampshire has Republican leaders (such as Chris Sununu, for example) who can recognize the Trump administration’s positive points but who will no longer endorse a man who has proven himself unworthy of office.
A memorial service for Dick Hamilton was, fittingly, scheduled for Friday morning in Franconia Notch, in which the Old Man of the Mountain presided for centuries from his lofty perch up on Cannon Mountain. But the question is, was the service to be held in Profile Plaza or Profiler Plaza?