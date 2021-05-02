A bill to make public the small list of current New Hampshire police officers who have had credibility issues should not have been necessary. But unanimous passage by the state Senate last week was nonetheless welcome. The House should follow suit.
Of even more importance to public trust and accountability is the establishment of a police conduct panel similar to the ones that have long existed for doctors, lawyers, judges, etc. At a time when police appear to be under fire from all sides, it is in their interest as well as the public’s to make sure that allegations of bad conduct not be swept under the rug but be dealt with in the open by an independent panel. We hope that can be accomplished this year.
On the credibility list matter (informally known as the Laurie List), it is commendable that so many groups found agreement on the bill. They include law enforcement, news media, and the governor’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency. The latter includes voices of minority communities and civil libertarians.
The Right To Know law should be adequate to cover this list but the parties agreed that the specific legislation will provide clearer affirmation that the list, with proper allowance for a listed officer’s objections, is in fact a public document. State representatives should pass House Bill 471.