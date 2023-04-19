The NHGOP’s annual Amos Tuck Dinner struck fundraising gold Friday night in Manchester with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis getting a taste of what it’s like to stand in the first-in-the-nation primary spotlight. Granite Staters need not to be reminded come spring that a light draws flies.
Half way through remarks from the dapper man from the Sunshine State, two women rushed the podium trying in vain to unfurl a banner and failing that to chant “Jews against DeSantis.” Welcome to the Republican primary Ron, let’s hope things go smoother the next time around.
To his credit, Gov. DeSantis was poised, something he’ll need in buckets with rival Donald Trump and MAGA loyalists frothing.
“You’ve got to have a little spice in the speech, right? I mean you’ve got to have a little fun,” DeSantis chorted as the ladies were led out. “Why you’d want to pay the ticket to get in just to do that I don’t know, but different strokes for different folks.”
The governor wasn’t joking. Tickets started at $150 for dinner, $500 for a selfie with the primary prospect at a private reception, or, for the truly well-healed, $5,000 for the privilege of sponsoring the event.
A heavy war chest will surely be needed in the months ahead, so the result is an early win for Republican State Chairman Chris Ager.
But let’s not forget Amos Tuck. He was cast out of the New Hampshire Democratic Party in 1844 for opposing slavery and so coming to found the Republican Party in the state. Times change. Like the man from Tallahassee said, different strokes for different folks.
State Senate President Jeb Bradley and his fellow Republicans in that body are all that stand between the taxpayers and a state budget proposal that is beyond staggering in its size. The taxpayers couldn’t be in better hands.
There is no longer any need to be concerned about rising drug abuse and the related deaths among our youth. You (and they) can now get naloxone without a prescription. In fact, the opioid-reversal drug, under the brand name Narcan, is available in vending machines and at some public libraries.
Give the developer credit for creativity at least. Manchester’s Zoning Board is being asked to allow the addition of a drive-up window at a new gas station and Dunkin’ coffee shop being built on busy Wellington Road. It’s a safety measure, you see.
You can’t make this stuff up. Except you can, now that we are in an age of artificial intelligence, where an algorithm can do your term paper or your taxes and can put the Pope in a puffy coat for all to see.