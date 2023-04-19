The NHGOP’s annual Amos Tuck Dinner struck fundraising gold Friday night in Manchester with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis getting a taste of what it’s like to stand in the first-in-the-nation primary spotlight. Granite Staters need not to be reminded come spring that a light draws flies.

Half way through remarks from the dapper man from the Sunshine State, two women rushed the podium trying in vain to unfurl a banner and failing that to chant “Jews against DeSantis.” Welcome to the Republican primary Ron, let’s hope things go smoother the next time around.

Friday, April 14, 2023

NH Senate’s job: There is no free lunch

State Senate President Jeb Bradley and his fellow Republicans in that body are all that stand between the taxpayers and a state budget proposal that is beyond staggering in its size. The taxpayers couldn’t be in better hands.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Sunday, April 09, 2023

Mixed messages: Got your Narcan handy?

There is no longer any need to be concerned about rising drug abuse and the related deaths among our youth. You (and they) can now get naloxone without a prescription. In fact, the opioid-reversal drug, under the brand name Narcan, is available in vending machines and at some public libraries.

Friday, April 07, 2023

It’s about safety? Wellington addition

Give the developer credit for creativity at least. Manchester’s Zoning Board is being asked to allow the addition of a drive-up window at a new gas station and Dunkin’ coffee shop being built on busy Wellington Road. It’s a safety measure, you see.

Ladies last: Bay State sensibilities

You can’t make this stuff up. Except you can, now that we are in an age of artificial intelligence, where an algorithm can do your term paper or your taxes and can put the Pope in a puffy coat for all to see.

Wednesday, April 05, 2023