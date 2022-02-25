Snow or not, March will be upon us before we know it and in Nashua that means things are coming up green from the Nashua Lions Club.
Their Green Auction, complete with corned beef and cabbage dinner, is set for Monday, March 21, at the Nashua Country Club. The items to bid on are many and varied, as are the uses to which the proceeds are put.
The Green Auction helps provide eyeglasses for children as well as glasses and hearing aides for adults, vision being a longtime Lions’ cause.
But the auction also supports the Nashua soup kitchen and public shelter, the Christie Food Pantry, and the Nashua Police Athletic League.
Funds raised also go to Special Olympics, Lions Youth Services, and recognition for public servants.
The event is a popular part of Gate City traditions. Deadline to RSVP (tickets are $30 each) is March 18. You can email Linda Quebec at lindaquebec@ymail.com. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with buffet dinner at 6:30 and then the auction.
The man apparently in charge of selecting Manchester’s next school superintendent thinks the public would have been proud of the school board’s latest effort — if the public had been allowed to see it, that is.
Tomorrow is a national holiday that long ago was created to honor the Father of Our Country. But Congress diluted George Washington’s singular contributions to the nation by turning his Feb. 22 birthday into a Monday holiday.
It is all good for the State of New Hampshire to provide compensation for any individuals who were abused while wards of the state at the old Youth Development Center in Manchester. Individuals who agree to be compensated have to waive further litigation, which is their choice. Legislation n…
If you were a communicant at St. Catherine of Sienna parish in Manchester at any point in the last half century, chances are you encountered George Larkin. As our Tuesday feature indicated, he was a part of Manchester and the state in many ways.