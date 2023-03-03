How is it that a bookkeeper who steals from one New Hampshire school district can be terminated and then be hired by a second district where she repeats the process?

Amy Burley of Barnstead has pleaded guilty to taking money from both the Barnstead and Hampton districts. The total: more than $130,000.

Wednesday, March 01, 2023

Touchy Democrats: Backing Old Joe

Politico reporter and columnist Jonathan Martin recently wrote on a matter that is too touchy for most elected Democrats to address, at least on the record.

Sunday, February 26, 2023

Nikki and Ray: Balderdash in spades

The nonsense that today’s politicians generate should leave no one to wonder why so many people have tuned them out. Two examples plucked from last week’s news make the point. We chose one Republican, one Democrat.

Ed Dupont RIP: Gave much to NH

We were sorry to read of the passing of Ed Dupont, a quiet, hard-working soul who brought his all to help New Hampshire in ways large and small.

Friday, February 24, 2023

Kabuki theater: It's the same ole plot

The debate over New Hampshire’s bare-minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, $290 bucks for a 40-hour week, is nearly an annual event with a predictable plot and familiar players.

Two for school: Civics and robotics

Two items that we can applaud from Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget proposal have to do with robotics and civics. The first is becoming more widely associated with America’s future success in a science-driven, competitive world. The second is paid little more than lip service in too many of our schools.

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

A year of war: No peace in sight

It has been one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the situation remains dire. The conflict has caused immense suffering for the people of Ukraine. The invasion was a brazen violation of international law and only the latest iteration of Russian aggression against a neighbor. As …

Sunday, February 19, 2023

Washington’s day: At least, it used to be his

Tomorrow is not George Washington’s birthday. That is on Feb. 22, although under the older calendar operative when he was born, the birthday was on Feb. 11. It used to be, when Washington was still considered the father of our country, that the 22nd was honored as a distinct national holiday…

State boards: Careful before jumping

Some conservatives were quick to jump for joy when Gov. Chris Sununu proposed eliminating 14 of about 40 state boards that license various professions. His budget would also spend $2 million more annually to help allow people to practice their craft here based on their license from another state.

Friday, February 17, 2023
A before C: Why a statue now?

We understand the line drew much applause in Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget address, but we don’t understand why the State House should have a Christa McAuliffe statue built for its front lawn.