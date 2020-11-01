How dare the Girl Scouts of America tweet congratulations to Amy Coney Barrett on “becoming the 5th woman appointed to the supreme court since its inception in 1789?”

Don’t they know that Justice Barrett flunked the liberal litmus test for being recognized in any positive light? And what’s this “5th woman” nonsense? That would mean they also recognize Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. How dare they? She was also known to hold some pretty conservative views.

No, the Girl Scouts role model of womanhood must always and only be those women whose views, more than their accomplishments, mesh with the so-called “liberal” viewpoint.

Sadly, it seems to us that this has been the Girl Scouts’ view for some time. We were surprised that the initial “congrats” tweet ever got out. Of course, it was deleted as soon as the liberal police were alerted.

