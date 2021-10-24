With Manchester elections just over one week from today, a word or two on two important choices. They are for alderman-at-large and none will serve the city better than incumbent Joe Kelly Levasseur and political newcomer Dan Goonan.
Some might say the two are polar opposites. We don’t think that is so. The two may disagree some, but they also could complement each other in bringing their backgrounds, both varied and common, to City Hall. They are both Manchester men who have known each other for decades. Levasseur is the more outspoken and he has often ruffled feathers. He has grown in the job, however, and is a staunch ally for taxpayers who often feel left behind by the politicians.
Goonan knows the city and city government from a different perspective, that of fire chief and the son of a former alderman. We think the chief is a bit naïve in thinking that he can get everyone to play nice and ignore partisan politics. But he is committed to trying and his avowed fiscal conservativism and adherence to the tax cap are worthy of voter support.
Here is something good that COVID-19 accomplished in New Hampshire. It has allowed citizens from Coos to the sea to be able to attend some legislative hearings without having to drive to Concord. We hope that isn’t lost when the pandemic recedes.
A further helping of technology is on display on the streets of Manchester these days. We saw it but didn’t bump into it the other day on a quiet residential street. Even had we been careless with our driving, the delivery robot is smart enough to avoid such mishaps. The legislature should s…
The state purchase of the private Hampstead Hospital appears to be a sensible move. The continuing crisis in mental health has resulted in a chronic inability of the state to meet the demand for treatment beds, both for children and adults.
The Nashua School Board last week seemed to be taking a page from Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council’s playbook of a week earlier in handing victory to a handful of rabble-rousers rather than maintaining law and order.
Monday had a strange vibe to it. Perhaps it was the aftermath of Sunday morning’s mystery Kaboom! heard over southern New Hampshire (we’re guessing a gender-reveal blast gone wrong). Perhaps it was needless worry over Monday night’s Red Sox game.