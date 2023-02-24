Two items that we can applaud from Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget proposal have to do with robotics and civics. The first is becoming more widely associated with America’s future success in a science-driven, competitive world. The second is paid little more than lip service in too many of our schools.
The governor didn’t spell out just how $5 million would be spent on robotics education for every middle and high school. Nor did he say how the $2 million he’s earmarking will “update” civics programs in public schools.
The devil can be in the details and the Legislature needs to look under the hood as to just how this will all work.
Civics has been given far too little attention, in part because so many other subjects have come to be required. But understanding our form of government and the role citizens play in it is nothing to be brushed off.
We understand that NH Civics has been working on a plan for a competency assessment of U.S. government and civics to be a required component of the U.S. history course required of all students. Perhaps the governor’s $2 million is to speed that process. Surely understanding our government is as important as building robots.
Some conservatives were quick to jump for joy when Gov. Chris Sununu proposed eliminating 14 of about 40 state boards that license various professions. His budget would also spend $2 million more annually to help allow people to practice their craft here based on their license from another state.
It is good that more attention is being paid to mental health, including that of youth. Today’s world may seem like a snap to many of us, what with its gadgets, instant entertainment, and a wealth of opportunities. But for a young person it can also be filled with a jumble of signals that qu…
Abe Lincoln would have had a few choice words, no doubt, for the continuing efforts to provide “reparations” for Black people living today based on the enslaving of Blacks in America before the Civil War.
The state of the union is strong, said President Joe Biden in his Tuesday night address. That may be true in some respects. It was definitely not true in the rude and raucous behavior of some members of the Congress in the chamber.
State Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry is on the right track in wanting to close what appears to be a loophole in child day care rules regarding corporal punishment. Outside of a parent or guardian, corporal punishment has no place.