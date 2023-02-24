Two items that we can applaud from Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget proposal have to do with robotics and civics. The first is becoming more widely associated with America’s future success in a science-driven, competitive world. The second is paid little more than lip service in too many of our schools.

The governor didn’t spell out just how $5 million would be spent on robotics education for every middle and high school. Nor did he say how the $2 million he’s earmarking will “update” civics programs in public schools.

Sunday, February 19, 2023

State boards: Careful before jumping

Some conservatives were quick to jump for joy when Gov. Chris Sununu proposed eliminating 14 of about 40 state boards that license various professions. His budget would also spend $2 million more annually to help allow people to practice their craft here based on their license from another state.

Friday, February 17, 2023
A before C: Why a statue now?

We understand the line drew much applause in Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget address, but we don’t understand why the State House should have a Christa McAuliffe statue built for its front lawn.

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Mental health: New laws not necessary

It is good that more attention is being paid to mental health, including that of youth. Today’s world may seem like a snap to many of us, what with its gadgets, instant entertainment, and a wealth of opportunities. But for a young person it can also be filled with a jumble of signals that qu…

Sunday, February 12, 2023

Happy Birthday: Still liking Lincoln

We have always been partial to President Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday is today. New Hampshire can claim with pride that we gave his nascent presidential campaign a great boost.

Color costs: Boston reparations

Abe Lincoln would have had a few choice words, no doubt, for the continuing efforts to provide “reparations” for Black people living today based on the enslaving of Blacks in America before the Civil War.

Friday, February 10, 2023

Going up? Cannon’s tramway

Yes, indeed, the state should consider all options as to the future of the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway. Gov. Chris Sununu stated that this week. He included an option he favors.

Rude, rowdy: State of disunion

The state of the union is strong, said President Joe Biden in his Tuesday night address. That may be true in some respects. It was definitely not true in the rude and raucous behavior of some members of the Congress in the chamber.

Wednesday, February 08, 2023

Daycare caution: Take care in new law

State Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry is on the right track in wanting to close what appears to be a loophole in child day care rules regarding corporal punishment. Outside of a parent or guardian, corporal punishment has no place.