New Hampshire’s new legislators did two smart things besides their choices for House Speaker and Senate President this week. They went with competence and non-partisanship in the office that needs those qualities and decided to let voters in Rochester vote.
Despite transparent attempts by some in the Democratic Party to foul decades of keeping politics away from the Secretary of State’s office, enough individual legislators from both parties voted to give incumbent David Scanlan his own first full term in the post.
Kudos to longtime Democrat state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro for his nomination of Scanlan. The latter was once a Republican legislator but now bleeds red, white, and blue in the handling of his duties. It is vital that the secretary have both the appearance and reality of playing fair with all political sides, especially in this dangerously hyper-partisan age.
It was also good that enough House Republicans voted with Democrats to ask that Rochester voters be allowed to have a second chance at a state representative race that ended in a tie last month.
We can understand the GOP wishes to try to protect its razor-thin majority in the House for the new term. But having just successfully stopped a Democratic effort to shut down a recount in another race, allowing a re-vote is the best course.
In last week’s ruling regarding a disputed state representative election result in Manchester, the judge cited New Hampshire’s Supreme Court. “The question to be decided is not whether some election officer has followed the requirements of the statute … The issue is: What was the legally exp…