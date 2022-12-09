New Hampshire’s new legislators did two smart things besides their choices for House Speaker and Senate President this week. They went with competence and non-partisanship in the office that needs those qualities and decided to let voters in Rochester vote.

Despite transparent attempts by some in the Democratic Party to foul decades of keeping politics away from the Secretary of State’s office, enough individual legislators from both parties voted to give incumbent David Scanlan his own first full term in the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
The right ruling: Scanlan did his job

