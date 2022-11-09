Veterans Day is a day to honor and thank those who have served in America’s armed forces. Memorial Day is a day to remember those who died in its defense.
The two are often confused, which is why we were pleased to read Tuesday’s story about this Friday’s Veterans Day.
Sunday News reporter Shawne K. Wickham cited the change at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. In the past, it has had a large ceremony on Nov. 11. That has ended because many veterans who felt obliged to attend are now free to attend their local Veterans Day ceremonies or parades instead. It also means they can hear “thank you for your service” from their neighbors and friends.
As pointed out in the op-ed featured on the next page, Memorial Day was originally Decoration Day, when widows would decorate with flowers the graves of loved ones who died in America’s Civil War.
Veterans Day was originally Armistice Day, reflecting the end of the first World War, with the guns falling silent on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. It became a day to thank all vets for their service.
The meaning of both is something all Americans need to remember.
Other than perhaps being the perfect name for every comfort dog living off the government Gravy Train (feel free to boo), a boondoggle is work or an activity that is wasteful or pointless; it just has the appearance of having value.
The New Hampshire gubernatorial TV “debate” earlier this week was an easy win for incumbent Chris Sununu. It wasn’t that the Republican was that good. It was that Democratic opponent Dr. Tom Sherman was hapless and hopeless.
Call it the Inartful Dodger v. the Kitty Illiterate. As this year’s election campaigns draw, thankfully, to their end, New Hampshire’s major party candidates for U.S. Senate have reduced themselves to babbling incoherently.
Some nut in San Francisco takes a hammer to the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and therefore the Republican Party needs to be defeated at the polls. Everywhere. This is what passes for political logic these days.
Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas deserves reelection. Voters in the 4th district (in and around Manchester including Londonderry) are lucky to have him representing their interests on a small but important part of New Hampshire’s unique government.
When you watch a movie about real events or an adaptation of a book to the screen, you can expect a measure of creative license on the part of the director as the information is compressed to fit a commercially viable two-hour run time. Some facts are omitted, others are changed, but the bes…
We are not fans of members of law enforcement involving themselves in partisan politics. It casts them in an unwanted if perhaps unfair bad light in jobs for which the public needs and expects the utmost fairness and integrity.