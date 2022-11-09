Veterans Day is a day to honor and thank those who have served in America’s armed forces. Memorial Day is a day to remember those who died in its defense.

The two are often confused, which is why we were pleased to read Tuesday’s story about this Friday’s Veterans Day.

Sunday, November 06, 2022

Question 1: Ditch this boondoggle

Other than perhaps being the perfect name for every comfort dog living off the government Gravy Train (feel free to boo), a boondoggle is work or an activity that is wasteful or pointless; it just has the appearance of having value.

Friday, November 04, 2022

No contest: Sununu v. Sherman

The New Hampshire gubernatorial TV “debate” earlier this week was an easy win for incumbent Chris Sununu. It wasn’t that the Republican was that good. It was that Democratic opponent Dr. Tom Sherman was hapless and hopeless.

Wednesday, November 02, 2022

Towering babble: Shopping for kitty litter

Call it the Inartful Dodger v. the Kitty Illiterate. As this year’s election campaigns draw, thankfully, to their end, New Hampshire’s major party candidates for U.S. Senate have reduced themselves to babbling incoherently.

Against violence: That Pelosi attack

Some nut in San Francisco takes a hammer to the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and therefore the Republican Party needs to be defeated at the polls. Everywhere. This is what passes for political logic these days.

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Sununu on abortion

Democrats trying to defeat Gov. Chris Sununu by painting him as anti-abortion are showing just how pitifully weak is their case against his reelection.

Ted Gatsas: A good fit for Executive Council

Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas deserves reelection. Voters in the 4th district (in and around Manchester including Londonderry) are lucky to have him representing their interests on a small but important part of New Hampshire’s unique government.

Big lie, little lie: What's your vote worth?

When you watch a movie about real events or an adaptation of a book to the screen, you can expect a measure of creative license on the part of the director as the information is compressed to fit a commercially viable two-hour run time. Some facts are omitted, others are changed, but the bes…

Friday, October 28, 2022

Political cops: It’s a bad look for NH

We are not fans of members of law enforcement involving themselves in partisan politics. It casts them in an unwanted if perhaps unfair bad light in jobs for which the public needs and expects the utmost fairness and integrity.