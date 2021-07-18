News came last week of the departure of two very valuable contributors to New Hampshire, one at the state level and one in Manchester. While we wish Jim Roche and Keith Hirschmann the very best, the state and city will feel their loss.
Roche has inspired and invigorated the Business and Industry Association (BIA) in his 16-plus years at its helm. He has expanded its list of member businesses and he has overseen its work at the State House, making sure legislators, governors, and departments not only knew business positions on issues but that they understood them as well.
Roche did that in his quiet, collaborative manner, making his case with passion but without histrionics. He is going to run the Maine Bankers Association. Its stock just went up.
Closer to home, Ward 12 Alderman Hirschmann won’t seek reelection this year. He is leaving the post because his life was turned upside down by the death of his wife and helpmate, Bette, this year.
Losing one’s soulmate after many years can be a gut-wrenching blow, so we understand his decision but we hate to see him go, as should the city. Hirschmann is a valued member of the board who understands issues from a working person’s perspective and has always had the taxpayers’ interest in mind.