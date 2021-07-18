News came last week of the departure of two very valuable contributors to New Hampshire, one at the state level and one in Manchester. While we wish Jim Roche and Keith Hirschmann the very best, the state and city will feel their loss.

Roche has inspired and invigorated the Business and Industry Association (BIA) in his 16-plus years at its helm. He has expanded its list of member businesses and he has overseen its work at the State House, making sure legislators, governors, and departments not only knew business positions on issues but that they understood them as well.

Roche did that in his quiet, collaborative manner, making his case with passion but without histrionics. He is going to run the Maine Bankers Association. Its stock just went up.

Closer to home, Ward 12 Alderman Hirschmann won’t seek reelection this year. He is leaving the post because his life was turned upside down by the death of his wife and helpmate, Bette, this year.

Losing one’s soulmate after many years can be a gut-wrenching blow, so we understand his decision but we hate to see him go, as should the city. Hirschmann is a valued member of the board who understands issues from a working person’s perspective and has always had the taxpayers’ interest in mind.

Friday, July 16, 2021

Father of the Navy: A word for John Barry

No offense to John Paul Jones and those who keep his memory alive but a headline on our photo spread celebrating his 274th birthday last Sunday cannot go without at least a word or two on behalf of another sailor who can also lay claim to being the “Father of the U.S. Navy.”

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

This one bugs us: Gypsy moths are out

At first we misheard the news report. We thought science had eradicated the gypsy moth caterpillar. No more unsightly tents on New Hampshire trees and shrubs, built during the insect’s periodic visits. Yippee!

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Judge Temple gets it: Restraint law doesn't apply

It is more than a stretch to claim, as does a New Hampshire lawsuit, that state law against physically restraining a child should or does apply to the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.

A rush to spend: Craig grows government

As a few aldermen and mayoral candidate Rich Girard pointed out last week, there was no compelling reason for Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig to rush through her way of spending $43 million in federal funds. These are monies from the “American Rescue Plan,” itself public spending with no compel…

Vaccination works: Statistics should impress

The statistics are overwhelming. The people who are being infected this summer by COVID-19 are overwhelmingly those who have not been vaccinated against this disease. Of those who are dying from it, 99% were unvaccinated. Those numbers hold true for New Hampshire as they do for the nation. S…

Friday, July 09, 2021

Craig's spending: Don't sweat the details

One of the election challengers Mayor Joyce Craig will face this fall put into words what many Queen City residents must have thought when reading of the mayor’s latest plans to spend taxpayer dollars. The bulk of Craig’s proposal, as Victoria Sullivan said, focuses on new salaries and “grow…

Nashua smear: Rep. Stevens knows all

Are all Nashua Democrats as knee-jerk reactionary as state Rep. Debra Stevens? It would be careless to assume so. Having never met the lady and knowing little about her, it would also be wrong for us to assume that Rep. Stevens smears others with as broad a brush as she used on some Nashua p…

Wednesday, July 07, 2021

Nuclear cool: Climate change player

Even as extreme heat waves remind some of us of two of our favorite letters — AC — many Granite Staters don’t give a second thought to the generation source for much of our electricity. That would be the Seabrook Nuclear Station, which has been chugging along reliably and safely for decades.…