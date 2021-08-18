Tyler Shaw now has a law named after him. We are quite sure Tyler and his family would have much preferred that there was no such law and instead that Tyler was still with us, breathing the fine New Hampshire air and looking forward to a long and productive life. But he was killed at age 20, cut down by an intoxicated driver who had driven drunk several times before and who should have never been allowed behind the wheel again.
The man had two previous drunk-driving convictions, was involved in another serious crash, and for all we know may have driven drunk many times and not been caught. After his second conviction, a judge suspended a mere 12-month sentence. After killing Tyler, the fellow was given six to 12 years. Under Tyler’s law, someone with a drunk-driving conviction who then kills or maims another can be sentenced from 10 to 20 years.
This is not about rehabilitation. It is about protecting innocent lives on our roads and by putting the fear of God into someone who drinks and drives.
Gov. Chris Sununu had a signing ceremony for the new law, which is good. But the only way to ensure its effectiveness is by regularly reminding people that it is in force, and by seeing that it will be enforced by in fact sending those who break it to prison. The law and its penalties should be posted wherever liquor is sold. We expect Beth Shaw, Tyler’s mom, will help see to it.
