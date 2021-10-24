Gov. Chris Sununu says he sees himself as a good caller of “balls and strikes” on all matters political but his strike zone needs some adjusting.
His reaction to an appearance by Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut was nearly as hysterical as that of Democratic politicians. The latter, of course, are expected to run around screaming bloody murder at any person or entity that doesn’t pledge allegiance to their ironclad dicta on pandemic mandates large and small.
He didn’t explain what this history is. The co-founders appear to have questioned the audit results of a Windham election. They also cheered on the antics of those who shouted down a recent Executive Council meeting. (The latter is what may have really set off Sununu.)
But just what did Edelblut tell this group calling itself the Government Integrity Project? He said he was asked to speak about parental rights and responsibilities. He did, saying that parents should assert their rights but in a respectful way. He also condemned the U.S. Attorney General for promising to make a federal case out of incivility at local school board meetings.
As for masks in schools, Democrats were outraged that Edelblut doesn’t support a strict and statewide mandate. But isn’t that also Sununu’s position, that local boards should decide this based on local circumstances?
Whether or not Sununu seeks higher office next year, he ought to think twice before condemning his allies to the delight of his enemies.
Here is something good that COVID-19 accomplished in New Hampshire. It has allowed citizens from Coos to the sea to be able to attend some legislative hearings without having to drive to Concord. We hope that isn’t lost when the pandemic recedes.
A further helping of technology is on display on the streets of Manchester these days. We saw it but didn’t bump into it the other day on a quiet residential street. Even had we been careless with our driving, the delivery robot is smart enough to avoid such mishaps. The legislature should s…
The state purchase of the private Hampstead Hospital appears to be a sensible move. The continuing crisis in mental health has resulted in a chronic inability of the state to meet the demand for treatment beds, both for children and adults.
The Nashua School Board last week seemed to be taking a page from Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council’s playbook of a week earlier in handing victory to a handful of rabble-rousers rather than maintaining law and order.
Monday had a strange vibe to it. Perhaps it was the aftermath of Sunday morning’s mystery Kaboom! heard over southern New Hampshire (we’re guessing a gender-reveal blast gone wrong). Perhaps it was needless worry over Monday night’s Red Sox game.