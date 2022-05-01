Republican legislators behind this idea can’t see the forest for the trees. They are so focused on recapturing the First District seat that they are ignoring what harm this maneuver could mean for their own legislative majority and control of the governor’s office.
Rather than merely tweak the numbers to evenly divide the two districts, as constitutionally required, they propose “moving” close to 100 towns and cities from one district to the other. It makes Andrew Jackson’s Trail of Tears relocation of American Indians look amateurish.
OK, we exaggerate. And that is precisely what Democrats will do from now until November if House Republicans don’t dispose of this loopy proposal. Rep. Ross Berry of Manchester defends his plan as grouping an “Interstate 93 corridor” of mutual interests into a new 1st District. Berry would no doubt have declined to go to sea with Columbus, as he apparently believes that the state is flat and that anyone venturing too far north of Concord on I-93 suddenly falls off the edge and is devoured by dragons or, worse, ends up in Democratic District 2.
If this plan is really about commonality of interests, then what exactly are the great interests shared by our seacoast and the Connecticut River? Berry’s plan lumps them together. He says he is an “I-93 guy.”
We think New Hampshire is a 603 kind of state. Keep the two congressional districts competitive.
Voting once wasn’t good enough for Alton’s Todd Krysiak. So in the 2016 election, he cast a ballot in Leominster, Mass. too. For that crime, he’ll pay nearly $5,000 in fines and penalties. He’ll also no longer be able to vote legally in New Hampshire. Let’s see if that stops him.
New Hampshire, contrary to popular opinion, is not a “home-rule” state. Much of what a town or city can or cannot do is the result of enabling legislation from Concord. That said, the Granite State’s independent streak doesn’t react kindly to folks at the state level making decisions that ou…