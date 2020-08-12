A story that ran as part of our “What’s Working” series by Mike Cousineau this week revealed an interesting fact about the “enhanced unemployment” that was offered as part of the federal coronavirus relief package. The interesting fact was that the federal unemployment enhancement resulted in payouts that were some one third higher than the lost wages they were replacing.
The enhanced benefit consisted of some $600 extra per week for everyone. So some recipients were barely scraping by while others were doing quite a bit better than they were while working at lower wage jobs. We hope the some $300 million estimated overage between wages lost and benefits paid will show some economic stimulus to New Hampshire.
The issue now that we are very tenuously reopening things is if this benefit should be renewed and for how much. As has been proven many times, once a government benefit exists it rarely goes away quietly. The Washington set are currently fighting over how much and for how long it will be renewed for. The president has signed an executive order for an additional $400 a week while Democrats say this is not enough and many question if it will withstand legal challenges.
There is no question that many will continue to need help as entire industries continue to remain shuttered while others have been drastically reduced. The hope is that any agreement results in properly targeted aid while not creating a disincentive for individuals to work.
A regular refrain from many business owners lucky enough to be operating during the past few months is that they were struggling to find employees. They were now competing for employees with a very generous federal government paying people not to work. Businesses, especially small businesses, have enough challenges without worrying that untargeted benefits will keep employees home and off their payrolls.