Students at the University of New Hampshire rank their school relatively favorably on a range of free speech issues. How favorably? Enough to place UNH as third-best nationally according to an annual ranking by FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.
That’s no small thing in an era where much public discourse, including on college campuses and at school board meetings, has devolved into verbal and often physical intimidation.
The rankings also show that UNH, like most institutions of higher learning, has a long ways to go to be a truly open place for liberal arts. The top-ranked school (Clermont McKenna College) scored 72 points out of 100, not exactly an A plus grade. UNH in Durham scored 67.16.
Only a third of students nationally say their college administrations make it very or extremely clear that they will protect free speech on campus. And 66 percent of students report some level of acceptance for “speaker shutdowns.” Another 23 percent think it’s acceptable to use violence to stop certain speech. (That’s up 5 points from 2020.)
At UNH, 37 percent said it is never OK to shout down a speaker on campus; 75 percent say it is never acceptable to use violent protest to stop a campus speech. And 70 percent think it’s likely the administration will defend speakers’ rights.
The FIRE rankings come from a survey of more than 37,000 students currently enrolled. An overall score includes ratings on tolerance for speakers (both conservative and liberal), openness to discussing challenging topics on campus, student comfort in expressing ideas, and a FIRE speech code rating, as to a school’s written policy and administrative support for free speech.
It wasn’t all good news for New Hampshire. Dartmouth College, like many Ivy League schools, ranked poorly in protecting free speech. It in fact fell from 52nd last year to 63rd.
We’re not going to kick Mark Zuckerberg, he looks like too much of a crier; and we can’t blame Facebook for being rapacious. Of course it is. It tell us so every day in the posts we are fed. Users can hardly feign surprise. Nor is it surprising that such a large and successful company might …
Kingston state Rep. Ken Weyler, an M.I.T graduate and former commercial airline pilot, has given long and loyal years of service to New Hampshire. Like many legislators, that work for his state and country didn’t begin at the State House.
The lynching of democracy in New Hampshire last Wednesday morning was not Gov. Chris Sununu’s finest hour. We expected his press conference later that day to begin with a ringing denunciation of those who had successfully shut down an Executive Council meeting. We expected him to make it cle…
A lot of Nashuans may be forgiven for assuming that the irreplaceable and irrepressible Ed Lecius had long since been named the Gate City’s Citizen of the Year. Turns out, he had not, but that changes on Wednesday, Nov. 10, as he is duly honored by the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce.