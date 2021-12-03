If you ever met UNH football coach Sean McDonnell, you knew he was and is the real deal. He is a genuine, down-to-earth fellow whose enthusiasm for his job and his university couldn’t help but rub off on his athletes, their families, and the student body.

Win or lose, he led his teams by quiet example rather than extravagance.

We were struck by something he said in a press conference Wednesday after announcing his retirement after a 24-year career at Durham.

“I remember when it hit me that I wanted to coach here,” McDonnell said. He had been coaching in Boston “and we were playing here, playing UNH and we’re driving back onto campus looking at things. I was coaching at a city school and thought that was a cool place, but when I walked back onto this campus, I knew it was the place I wanted to be.”

Sean McDonnell helped make Durham a pretty cool place for a quarter of a century. We wish him the best.

Sunday, November 28, 2021

Bye, bye broadcasts? TV9, NHPR shut off Sununu

Have WMUR-TV and NH Public Radio caved to the wishes/demands/broadsides of Democratic shills and others who complain that New Hampshire’s governor shouldn’t be getting air time to impart COVID-19 information to the public?

Franklin Pierce: Mission impossible?

The day after last week’s anniversary of the JFK assassination came an even lesser acknowledged calendar item. Nov. 23, 1804, was the birthday of Franklin Pierce, New Hampshire’s only U.S. President (to date, Gov. Sununu, to date).

Leaf us alone: Annoying autumn sounds

Ahh, the glorious sights and sounds of late autumn in New Hampshire. The sights include the lawn signs demanding climate action NOW. The sounds, from dawn to dusk, include those coming from the leaf-blowing machines that attempt to defeat Mother Nature at her own game. Often, the same lawns …

Friday, November 26, 2021

Remember the past: History repeats itself

If you are of a certain age, Thanksgiving is a reminder of a sad and solemn anniversary. On Nov. 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas.

Fight night: Boxing's comeback in NH

It was terrific welcoming the return of championship boxing to New Hampshire a week ago. Topping the card was the undefeated Rhode Island WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, who scored a second round stoppage against game Irishman Jason Quigley.

Sunday, November 21, 2021

Craig sees nothing: InTown? What's InTown?

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig says she appreciates the work of InTown Manchester over the years. But she just doesn’t seem to know what that work might be or how it was paid for.

Friday, November 19, 2021

No-mandate mandate: Minding others’ business

In the matter of vaccine mandates, some New Hampshire lawmakers who bridle at Joe Biden’s attempts to dictate to businesses have no problem in themselves telling business what they cannot do.