In a column we publish today, UNH President James Dean provides a cogent summary of accomplishments at the state university in the past four years since he took the helm. It’s quite a list and we commend it to you.
What strikes us particularly is that in-state tuition has been kept flat. Next year will mark the fourth consecutive year that has been the case. In an age when most college tuition has been seemingly separated entirely from reality, this is quite the feat. And, Dean notes, it is especially so now as inflation soars.
This is most important for students and their families. But it is also important for New Hampshire. Students who attend UNH tend to stick around thereafter and contribute to the workforce.
That extends to out-of-staters who choose UNH. They pay higher tuition but the value of an education here is highly rated. UNH is number 10 in the nation among public universities for best value.
Dean doesn’t brag on himself. He credits talented faculty and staff as well as alumni and trustees. All are important. But we think Dean’s own leadership has much to do with the school’s success.
Whatever the spin or slant of the particular media back home, the work of on-the-ground correspondents in covering the horrendous war in Ukraine has been nothing short of admirable and in some ways astonishing.
Gov. Chris Sununu is getting it from all sides, which usually means he’s doing something right. In this case, it was his promise to veto a redistricting plan for New Hampshire’s two congressional districts. As drawn, the map might have made Elbridge Gerry (of Gerrymandering fame) green with envy.
It is dawning on more legislators that using state run stores to peddle pot may not be a great branding image for New Hampshire. Plus, the scheme isn’t likely to make anywhere near the money initially estimated. Perhaps smoke got in their eyes?
The New Hampshire House is about to give final approval and send to the Senate a plan to fully legalize marijuana and feature it for sale exclusively at state liquor stores. What could possibly go wrong?