Soaring property values, higher taxes and explosive inflation have real world impacts; and for some with burdens to begin with the toll is dire. Yet hope has a way of showing up in New Hampshire when hardship befalls us, even if you might have to wait a beat for it to knock.
We heard about James and Amanda this week. They have been raising four kids without a steady place to live in a year. Amanda cares for James who has epilepsy, as well as the children. They live on his SSDI income now. Amanda had full-time work, but without the stable foundation of a home and her family to manage she was let go two years ago.
“They don’t want handouts, they want to have the opportunity to make their own life,” Nina wrote. “But they need help to get to their feet. A landlord is needed to accept these decent people and the scores of others like them who are in such desperate straits.”
One stepped up, we’re happy to report, and hopefully it works out. Whether it does or doesn’t, it’s heartening to see people try to do right by others.
The impact of homeless in the Queen City is tangible and people find it more than disturbing; it’s threatening if you live next door to it. But rather than windmilling atop virtual soapboxes, better to do something about it if it is within your power to. Government sure isn’t a cure all, as Mayor Joyce Craig’s administration has demonstrated. As with the case of Nina’s letter about James and Amanda, a little awareness can go a long way among good people.
