Voting once wasn’t good enough for Alton’s Todd Krysiak. So in the 2016 election, he cast a ballot in Leominster, Mass. too. For that crime, he’ll pay nearly $5,000 in fines and penalties. He’ll also no longer be able to vote legally in New Hampshire. Let’s see if that stops him.
According to the voter checklist in Alton, Mr. Krysiak was registered as a Republican in 2016. We don’t know how he voted but it is easy to assume and it’s not the point.
Let his lesson be ours as well, as there is pattern and subtext to the voter fraud claims electioneers repeatedly sow before and after elections.
When the country is as evenly split as America is now, there is a terrific incentive to cheat. You can win by a single vote in our democracy, then can spend and dole out favors as if crowned by a landslide.
So schemes abound. Juke the voting districts to skew the outcome, make it a little more difficult for some to vote or easier for others, forgive every student loan ahead of a midterm. Those are all legit political tactics, like it or not.
The case in point crossed a line as voting twice is a crime. Krysiak was caught cheating and will pay a price.
But the electioneers will move along to the next race and once again sow the bad seed — that the other side is cheating so we must too. Think of it as the antimatter version of the golden rule. Do it to them because they surely are doing it to you.
