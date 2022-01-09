He has made for a good story, attracting public sympathy (and considerable donations) in his persistent efforts to continue squatting on someone else’s private property along the Merrimack River in Canterbury.
His defenders have said that he is not hurting anyone and should be allowed to continue to live his hermit-like existence. We doubt that many of them would want him squatting on their lawns, however.
Besides, it is clear that River Dave (real name Dave Lidstone) doesn’t wish to live anywhere but his old spot down by the river. He says he was granted the perpetual right to do so by a previous owner of the property but he has offered no proof of that.
What has been proven is that River Dave is now making a mockery of the law and the courts, repeatedly ignoring judicial orders to stop trespassing. He now claims he had to return to protest the spreading of sludge on nearby farmland. Does he also claim that a previous farmer gave him the right to agricultural oversight?
River Dave is not without the means to find legal accommodations elsewhere. But if he continues to flout and mock the law, his next stop may need to be up the river.
The continued efforts at both state and national levels to “forgive” student loans would stick taxpayers with even more debt while only encouraging the real source of the problem: rampant, incessant, and totally unjustified increases in post-secondary education costs. Colleges and universiti…
The New Hampshire Legislature meets today for the first time in the new year. One piece of legislation carried over from last year would require that local agencies provide 24 hours’ public notice whenever federal officials set up highway checkpoints to apprehend persons who have entered the…
The New Hampshire statute intended to prevent classroom discrimination based on a pupil’s race, gender, or religion sounds a lot like the State of Colorado’s constitutional prohibition against “any distinction or classification of pupils…on account of race or color.” The latter was adopted i…
Credit leaders Sherman Packard and Chuck Morse and the Republican legislative majority for giving New Hampshire taxpayers a great way to start off the new year. They made and succeeded in the important goal of better sharing with towns and cities the huge revenues generated by the state’s ro…
What will the Biden administration do when its push for “green energy” comes smack up against its promises to protect tribal lands and Native American rights? We hope it is not speaking with a forked tongue.