In April of 1963 the USS Thresher departed the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for dive trials following an overhaul. The nuclear-powered boat launched as the fastest and quietest sub in the depths of the Cold War.

The test would turn to tragedy, leaving the Thresher crushed at the bottom of the Atlantic with 129 souls lost. The loss of the Thresher is still felt today by many New Hampshire families whose loved ones were aboard.

As would be expected there was an extensive investigation into the loss of this multimillion dollar naval craft, generating over 1,700 pages of testimony. Sadly for the families seeking answers, to date only 19 pages have been released publicly.

Cold War secrecy may have dictated keeping this information under wraps for a period of time but we are nearly 60 years on from the Thresher’s sinking, making this lack of public disclosure absurd.

The Navy had contemplated releasing more documents in 2012, but decided against it, reasoning that the documents were mostly technical in nature and wouldn’t help understanding the event and would cause unnecessary trauma to the remaining family members.

It took a court order following a Freedom of Information Act request and lawsuit to get the Navy to begin preparing for the release of additional documents. After one more delay blamed on COVID 19, the documents are scheduled to finally begin trickling out this month.

Whether more information will help the children and grandchildren who grew up without their fathers and grandfathers remains to be seen. We figure knowing everything they can has to be better than wondering what secrets might still be out there.

The American experiment of “We the People” dictates that we are the government. That means the scale should always be tipped towards transparency. Government does not exist to take care of us or to shield us from information they think we don’t need or can’t handle. We the People need to demand better.

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Sunday, September 06, 2020
Editorials

Slim pickings: Little to turn out for Tuesday

Primary elections are coming up on Tuesday. With no serious opposition, the state’s all-Democrat congressional delegation awaits Republican foes in November. The same holds for Gov. Chris Sununu, who awaits a Democratic opponent. But judging from the primary campaigns thus far, there isn’t a…

Editorials

Presidential debates: Scully a solid choice

Presidential debates are often more memorable for their fluff or gaffes rather than their substance. John F. Kennedy looked healthier than Richard Nixon (even though it was JFK who had an undisclosed chronic disease).

Editorials

Primary colors: 'Get off our lawn'

We still like our pick of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota in the last presidential primary here. Imagine how lively a debate between her and President Trump would have been.

Friday, September 04, 2020
Editorials

Masks in Manchester: No reason for a mandate

  • Updated

New Hampshire has been relatively fortunate with the viral pandemic, for a lot of reasons. One, we are a small state in terms of population. Two, several of our counties are sparsely populated and even in the southern counties, we are not packed together in large urban settings.

Editorials

Schools and COVID-19: Positive tests are inevitable

News flash: COVID-19 cases are going to pop up in New Hampshire schools and colleges as classes resume, slowly, this month. Be prepared to hear or read about them, as Gov. Chris Sununu has promised transparency on the issue. That is a wise course to take so that parents and the general publi…

Sunday, August 30, 2020
Editorials

Exeter Police: Not the mask police

Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin doesn’t want his officers to be first responders if the town adopts a mandatory face-masking ordinance. Among other things, he doesn’t wish to add to the current tensions some groups have with police these days.

Friday, August 28, 2020
Editorials

Presidential politics? We don't know either

  • Updated

In July, a scheduled rally for President Trump was called off due to an impending tropical storm. This time he is playing things safe. This evening’s Trump rally (now moved to a hangar in Londonderry) will take place at least a day before any remnants of Hurricane Laura make their way across…

Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Editorials

Eye on the ball: Classroom safety comes first

Trying to figure out which New Hampshire school district is going in which direction on the matter of fall sports programs is a bit like trying to follow the bouncing ball. The good news is that local districts are making local decisions. The bad news is that even with the delayed school ope…

Sunday, August 23, 2020
NH boy steals the show: Brayden made NH proud
Editorials

NH boy steals the show: Brayden made NH proud

  • Updated

It’s probably a good thing for Joe Biden that he spoke to the Democratic National Convention after Brayden Harrington and not before. If Brayden had gone last on Thursday night, the nominee’s proficient and solid speech would not have packed quite the punch.