In April of 1963 the USS Thresher departed the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for dive trials following an overhaul. The nuclear-powered boat launched as the fastest and quietest sub in the depths of the Cold War.
The test would turn to tragedy, leaving the Thresher crushed at the bottom of the Atlantic with 129 souls lost. The loss of the Thresher is still felt today by many New Hampshire families whose loved ones were aboard.
As would be expected there was an extensive investigation into the loss of this multimillion dollar naval craft, generating over 1,700 pages of testimony. Sadly for the families seeking answers, to date only 19 pages have been released publicly.
Cold War secrecy may have dictated keeping this information under wraps for a period of time but we are nearly 60 years on from the Thresher’s sinking, making this lack of public disclosure absurd.
The Navy had contemplated releasing more documents in 2012, but decided against it, reasoning that the documents were mostly technical in nature and wouldn’t help understanding the event and would cause unnecessary trauma to the remaining family members.
It took a court order following a Freedom of Information Act request and lawsuit to get the Navy to begin preparing for the release of additional documents. After one more delay blamed on COVID 19, the documents are scheduled to finally begin trickling out this month.
Whether more information will help the children and grandchildren who grew up without their fathers and grandfathers remains to be seen. We figure knowing everything they can has to be better than wondering what secrets might still be out there.
The American experiment of “We the People” dictates that we are the government. That means the scale should always be tipped towards transparency. Government does not exist to take care of us or to shield us from information they think we don’t need or can’t handle. We the People need to demand better.