The Texas legislative report on the Uvalde school massacre is thoroughly depressing. If others fail to heed its lessons then shame on us all.
Incompetent law enforcement leadership led to the nightmare scenario in which nearly 400 local, state, and national officers failed to move promptly against a single teenager who was slaughtering little children and their teachers.
How many of those could have been spared, how many injuries prevented, it’s difficult to know. That itself is part of the torment that parents must live with for the rest of their lives.
First responders are held in high regard in today’s troubled society. That is as it should be, for they are expected to run towards danger even as most citizens look for safety.
But police and other responders are also imperfect humans. Relying on them without question, always assuming that they are right, is foolish and, as Uvalde showed, deadly.
